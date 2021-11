The Indian cryptocurrency market is not on the verge of breaking down following yesterday’s announcement that a bill that limits crypto usage will be introduced in parliament later this month. Nischal Shetty who is the Founder and CEO of one of the largest Indian-based cryptocurrency exchanges WazirX has spoken about the fears arising from this announcement saying that the Indian crypto market is already blossoming and will be hard to eliminate.

