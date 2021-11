Danielle Kang is not the longest hitter on the LPGA Tour. In 2021, she averaged 252.91 yards off the tee which ranked her at 100 in this discipline. She was ranked at number 36 in driving accuracy, which is very impressive. But before the CME Group Tour Championship, she had resigned herself to the fact that distance would always be something she lacked.

