Before this story I was thinking Wichita Falls ranked somewhere in the middle when it comes to our bills per month. We're literally in the middle for this survey. A website called Doxo just dropped it's ranking for the average bill prices throughout the country and I decided to see where Wichita Falls ranked in the state of Texas. Out of the 70 areas ranked, Wichita Falls is dead center at 35 out of 70. The average Wichita Falls citizen will pay $1,571 per month in bills. The national average is $1,889, so nice to see Wichita Falls below that.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO