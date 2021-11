A pair of St. Aloysius cross country runners will get a chance to compete against Mississippi’s best this weekend. Samantha Edwards and Hendrix Eldridge were both selected to participate in the All-State Meet of Champions Saturday at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. The meet pits state championship teams and individuals, as well as those that have met a specific qualifying time, from the MHSAA, MAIS and home school associations.

CLINTON, MS ・ 13 DAYS AGO