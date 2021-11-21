ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dixie St. faces tough test vs No. 25 USC

San Mateo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Dixie St. (1-3) vs. No. 25 Southern California (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Southern California presents a tough challenge for Dixie St.. Dixie St. has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Southern California remains No....

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
usctrojans.com

No. 25 USC Men's Basketball Hosts Dixie State Monday

The No. 25 USC Trojans (3-0) will host the Dixie State Trailblazers (1-3) at the Galen Center on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. The game will be on the Pac-12 Network with J.B. Long and Don MacLean calling the action. USC's 3-0 start matches the opening of the 2020-21 season. The last time USC began 4-0 was in the 2019-20 season when it began 5-0. THE 2021-22 TROJANS-- The USC Trojans return six of their top eight scorers from the 2020-21 team which went 25-8, finished second in the Pac-12 by percentage points and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Gone are leading scorers Evan Mobley (NBA) and Tahj Eaddy (G-League), but back are forwards Isaiah Mobley, Chevez Goodwin and Max Agbonkpolo and guards Ethan Anderson, Drew Peterson and Isaiah White, almost all logging over 500 minutes of action last season. In all, 11 players return and the Trojans have added transfer guard Boogie Ellis, the AAC Co-Sixth Man of the Year, and three new freshmen, including California Gatorade Player of the Year guard Malik Thomas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Drew Peterson
CBS Sports

USC vs. Cal game postponed due to additional positive COVID-19 tests among Bears team

Saturday's scheduled matchup between California and USC in Berkeley has been postponed due to additional positive COVID-19 tests in the Cal football program, the school announced on Tuesday. Cal was without multiple players due to positive COVID-19 tests last weekend in the loss to Arizona, even though the school reported that the football program is 99% vaccinated. This is the first FBS game to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this season.
BERKELEY, CA
carolinablitz.com

Heels Face Tough Test in Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

We will learn a lot about this UNC basketball team this weekend as they face a tough challenge in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The Tar Heels will play a pair of games against nationally-ranked opponents – possibly two top-10 opponents – at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
chatsports.com

Panthers vs Cardinals offensive preview: Panthers face tough test in Arizona

The Carolina Panthers (4-5) head to Arizona on Sunday to take on the Cardinals (8-1). Carolina lost 24-6 to the New England Patriots on Sunday while the Cardinals got back into the win column with a 31-17 win over the 49ers. The week before that they had suffered their first loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
San Mateo Daily Journal

Sac State faces UC Davis

Sacramento State (2-2) vs. UC Davis (2-1) Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and UC Davis look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss in their last game. UC Davis lost 72-67 on the road to Pepperdine on Wednesday, while Sacramento State fell 71-56 at home to UC San Diego on Saturday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Usc#Florida Gulf Coast#Dixie St Dixie St#Ap#264th Among Division#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
WDVM 25

Washington defense prepares for tough test Sunday vs. Tampa Bay

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team are back from their bye week, but the schedule does not get any easier, as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. The reigning Super Bowl champs come into Sunday with the highest scoring offense in the league. On the other side, Washington’s defense comes in giving […]
NFL
Seattle Times

UW men’s basketball team faces tough early-season test in sharpshooting Wyoming

After a bunch of geographically-oriented opponents presented harder-than-expected challenges, the Washington men’s basketball team faces what figures to be its toughest test at 8 p.m. Thursday against Wyoming to conclude a four-game homestand. The Cowboys (2-0) have scored 85 points in each of their first two games, including a 28-point...
WYOMING STATE
austinnews.net

Bellarmine set for tough road test vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

Bellarmine didn't draw Gonzaga in next week's Empire Classic in Las Vegas, but the Knights will get to face the top-ranked Bulldogs nonetheless. Bellarmine (0-3) will travel to Spokane, Wash., to face the Zags (3-0) on Friday night before meeting No. 2 UCLA and Central Michigan in the four-team tourney next Monday and Tuesday in the desert.
SPOKANE, WA
Local 4 WHBF

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
FanSided

CFP rankings: What the committee got right, what they got wrong ahead of rivalry week

The fourth CFP rankings are out and, as we break down the new Top 25, we dissect what the College Football Playoff committee got right and wrong. Before rivalry week even had the opportunity to further shake up the CFP rankings and the Top 25, the penultimate week of the regular season gave the College Football Playoff committee quite a bit to ponder — though some things deserved more thought than others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Mateo Daily Journal

Dixie St. faces CSUN in early-season battle

Dixie St. (1-2) vs. Cal State Northridge (0-3) , Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Dixie St. and Cal State Northridge are set to collide in a postseason game at the Matadome. Cal State Northridge lost 67-64 in overtime to Eastern Washington in its most recent game, while Dixie St. came up short in an 85-65 game against Texas State in its last outing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Mateo Daily Journal

N. Arizona squares off against CS Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton (2-2) vs. Northern Arizona (3-3) Rolle Activity Center, Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton plays Northern Arizona in a non-conference matchup. Cal State Fullerton won 57-55 at San Diego on Friday, while Northern Arizona fell to Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, 82-80.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

No. 3 Maryland women’s basketball edges No. 6 Baylor, 79-76, in first of four top-10 matchups

Even a Maryland women’s basketball team at partial strength can take down a fellow top-ranked team. That should worry the rest of the country. The No. 3 Terps rallied after a slow start to beat No. 6 Baylor, 79-76, in a game that saw Diamond Miller exit with an injury in the third quarter, Angel Reese get into foul trouble in the fourth and starter Katie Benzan and reserve Faith Masonius sit ...
MARYLAND STATE

