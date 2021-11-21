ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hate Crime Targeting Black High School Assistant Principal for Enforcing Mask Rule Condemned by CAIR, and Former Black Lives Matter Sacramento Lead

By Noe Herrera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, CA – Late last week, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), released an email “welcoming” an investigation on a hate crime against Elysse Versher, a Black assistant high school principal who was enforcing mask regulations amid the COVID-19 epidemic. And, former Black Lives Matter Sacramento “lead” and founder...

Kent Premo
3d ago

They reported on this at least 2 weeks ago. Where are the results and proof of racism. If she was receiving emails, they would be naming the perpetrators. I think they are making to big of a deal out of this. Black kids use the N-word so often that it has no meaning. Unless it’s used by a white person. Then everyone is so hurt. Give me a break! It’s a word that only causes hurt when you let it. She’s an adult working with kids. Kids always say mean things. I think this is all about the money.

