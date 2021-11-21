Hate Crime Targeting Black High School Assistant Principal for Enforcing Mask Rule Condemned by CAIR, and Former Black Lives Matter Sacramento Lead
SACRAMENTO, CA – Late last week, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), released an email “welcoming” an investigation on a hate crime against Elysse Versher, a Black assistant high school principal who was enforcing mask regulations amid the COVID-19 epidemic. And, former Black Lives Matter Sacramento “lead” and founder...www.davisvanguard.org
Comments / 6