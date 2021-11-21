ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Heilman: Different boots keep warmth in, moisture out

The Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs days get shorter and nights grow colder, Minnesotans know instinctively what is at hand: cold feet season. Winter recreationists of all kinds know what I’m talking about — it can ruin a day afield when little piggies go numb. My own problems with cold feet started a few...

www.mankatofreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

I walk everywhere and these Dr. Martens boots keep my feet from turning into blocks of ice

I’m a New Yorker who rarely drives or even uses Ubers or taxis. I either walk or bike – or occasionally take the train (subway) – to get to where I need to go. My footwear choices hinge mainly on whether or not a particular shoe (or boot) causes blisters and how comfortable they are after a long day. During late autumn and winter, the likelihood that my feet will (or will not) turn into blocks of ice while commuting plays a big factor into what I decide to put on my feet.
APPAREL
themanual.com

How to Keep Skin Moisturized During Cold Weather

As winter approaches, scarves, hats, warm coats, and mittens get pulled out of storage and winter boots start lining the front door instead of flip flops and running shoes. How to keep skin moisturized is important in any season, but especially during the winter months. Getting out the door in the morning clad to face the elements becomes a laborious process of bundling up and protecting every inch of exposed skin from chilling winter winds and frigid air.
SKIN CARE
thecentraltrend.com

The boots that should be keeping you warm and stylish this winter season

The rainy season leading up to full-blown winter is known for its sudden surge of style in the shoe department. One of my favorite designs to become popular because of the weather is ASOS’s chunky Chelsea boots. These black shoes go perfectly with any outfit and make every complementary piece look more expensive. They’re faux-leather with chunky soles and moulded treading, which sets them apart from any other boot.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Moisture-Wicking Powder Cosmetics

THe Pete & Pedro Body and Balls Powder is a cosmetic product for male consumers seeking out a way to enhance their comfort throughout the day or after an intense workout. The powder is formulated with a talc-free recipe that is intended to provide all-day protection from moisture and sweat across the entire body. This works to reduce the instance of irritation and chaffing, while also preventing itching from being an issue.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
whowhatwear

I Keep My Winter Boots on Heavy Rotation—These Are Trendy and Affordable

Ever since the temperatures dipped below 70°, I've been wearing boots nonstop. My sneakers and heels have started collecting dust, and I'm not even mad about it. In fact, I'm feeling compelled to test out all of the boot styles that are trending right now. Luckily, stocking up on this season's trendiest boots doesn't have to involve excessive spending. What's my secret? I'm shopping JustFab's new arrivals. The retailer has every style from lug-sole to over-the-knee to stiletto (I could go on forever), and I'm officially making room on my shoe rack for all of them. JustFab offers a VIP membership that gives you 30% off retail prices, early access to celebrity launches and sales, free returns and exchanges, and more unbeatable perks. (Don't even get me started on its current Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.) Right now, I'm adding the Jordane boots to my cart, and I'm ready to become a VIP member. Feeling the same way? See my picks below for a glimpse at what your shoe closet could look like.
APPAREL
SPY

Keep Warm This Winter With the 16 Best Pairs of Thermal Underwear for Men

I hate to break it to you, but it’s that time of the year where you need to start layering up to fight off the cold weather. No, I don’t mean just throwing on an extra jacket and going on about your day. What I’m referring to is, pulling out your best thermal underwear. Thermal underwear (aka long johns) are effective body-warming pants meant to layer under your existing clothing. They are made from different fabrics that offer many advantages like wicking away moisture, preventing ride-ups, and staying in place while moving around. After all, this undergarment is going to be...
APPAREL
Capital Journal

Sow and Grow with Sara: Fall moisture

As the growing season ends, it’s a good time to look at soil moisture levels and consider how that might affect planning for next year. After looking over some precipitation data from the last year, below-average precipitation appears to be the common denominator in most areas — no surprise there. However, a look at the last 30 days provides a bit more hope for sufficient soil moisture conditions.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Clothing#Weather#Winter Boots#Minnesotans#Irish#Bwca
sent-trib.com

Deer on the move: How to keep them out of the yard

White-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) provide abundant recreation opportunities for hunters and wildlife watchers. Unfortunately, they can also cost us millions of dollars every year. Imagine you are driving down a poorly lit road at night, when suddenly a deer appears on the road in front of you. Despite your honking...
ANIMALS
primewomen.com

19 Best Cruelty-Free Moisturizers

It’s that time of year again where, as the leaves dry out and fall, we too start to feel the effects of the drier weather in our skin. If you are like me, fall and winter are typically the time of year that I definitely feel the importance of my daily moisturizer. Those of us with mature skin need to be especially cognizant of the effects fall and winter might have upon us.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Moisturizing Cream Blushes

Clé de peau's popular moisturizing cream blush is available in four shades: a beautiful and summer-ready Cranberry, an alluring Pale Fig, a playful Perfect Peach, and a morning-ready Persimmon. The product boasts a perfect consistency that is incredibly luxurious, buildable and blendable. In addition to delivering that highly desired wash...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Overnight Moisture Masks

Dezi Skin's Masque On Overnight Moisture Mask is a nourishing nighttime treatment that shares the benefits of ultra-hydrating and moisturizing ingredients like squalane, glycerin, lentil fruit extract, three types of hyaluronic acid, plus Vitamin C, AHA and the brand's own Dezi Youth Juice with superfruits. The skincare sleep mask by...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Observer

Nocturnal world brings out different kinds of animals

I recently realized that I haven’t been outside in nature at night without the encumbrance of lights, cars and an abundance of people in some time. I haven’t been camping recently. I no longer lead night hikes, and I live in a place that is awash with parking lot lights. Luckily for me, the increasing hours of darkness make the nocturnal world a little more accessible. Hey, we have to find the silver lining wherever we can, right?
ANIMALS
The Free Press

Looking for a gardening challenge next spring? Try a raised bed

Are raised beds on your project list for next year?. Raised beds can add a neat, formal appearance to any yard. Beds need to be in balance with the area of the yard you are placing them in. Start by laying out garden hoses or random boards in shapes to...
MANKATO, MN
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Prediction: 13-20 Inches of Snow On the Way

What’s on tap for the next few months, as far as weather, in Michigan? The past two Michigan winters have been pretty mild, which is good news for me, since I don’t like winter. Here’s the prediction for this year. According to Fox 2, Michigan is in for a “La...
MICHIGAN STATE
apr.org

Alabamians asked to keep an eye out for monarch butterflies

Researchers are calling on residents of Alabama and other southern states to report monarch butterfly sightings. The effort targets eight southern and Gulf states through which the insects travel during the fall. The goal is to try to better understand the insect’s migration and wintering behavior. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the effort this week. Scientists want to hear about sightings from December to March in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. The information may help conservation efforts by determining if the butterflies can spend the winter as non-breeding adults in the southern U.S. It could also shed light on how breeding during the winter may be affecting the butterfly’s annual migration to Mexico. Monarch populations have declined significantly over the past two decades. Last year, the insect became a candidate for listing under the Endangered Species Act. Monarchs in the eastern U.S. and Canada generally stream across the South each fall on their way to wintering grounds in central Mexico. They then return in the spring to breed. Researchers say a similar reporting effort last winter led to almost six thousand observations of monarch butterflies in southern and Gulf states.
ALABAMA STATE
sciencealert.com

The World's Largest Organism Is Slowly Being Eaten, Scientist Says

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western US on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, "Pando" is a 106-acre stand of...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy