Slovakian skier Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 2nd time in 2 days

Herald-Palladium
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for...

Derrick

Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of World Cup slalom in Levi

LEVI, FINLAND (AP) — Petra Vlhova built a slim lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in the opening run of the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season on Saturday. The Slovakian overall champion finished .11 of a second ahead of the American as the pair seemed set to continue their dominance in the annual event in Finnish Lapland.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Petra Vlhova wins over Mikaela Shiffrin for second consecutive day

LEVI, Finland — Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days Sunday, winning another women’s World Cup slalom in Finnish Lapland. The overall World Cup champion from Slovakia was .18 ahead after the first run and ultimately beat her American rival by .47 of a second.
SPORTS
AFP

Shiffrin struggling as wind forces cancellation of Killington giant slalom

The women's World Cup giant slalom at wind-whipped Killington, Vermont, was cancelled Saturday after just nine skiers completed the first run. The start of the race had been delayed by half an hour as officials made adjustments to the course amid heavy winds and blowing snow. French veteran Tessa Worley, whose resume includes 14 World Cup giant slalom race wins and two world titles, had posted the fastest time of 49.56sec. Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second-quickest in 49.74.
SPORTS
