ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Solskjaer's legendary Man U status couldn't prevent firing

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer
Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s firing by Manchester United on Sunday underscored the oddity of...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's injury absence could be a blessing in disguise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer... Man United have coped without the French midfielder before, the manager won't have to figure out where to play him and Donny van de Beek may finally get a chance

Football's wheel of fortune spins quickly. Rewind six or seven weeks and Manchester United had the genuine look of title contenders, with everything coming together for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Now they're deep in turmoil, with that silverware challenge already dead, rivals outclassing them and Solskjaer fighting to save his job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Solskjaer furious with claims he's not up to Man Utd job

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been angered by the criticism he's copped during the international break. The Sun says Solskjaer is angry at the increase in reports questioning his suitability as United manager. The manager has no intention of stepping down and is determined to turn things around....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Manchester City#Investment#Ap#Gunnar
goal.com

Man Utd boss Solskjaer confirms Pogba could miss up to three months with injury

The midfielder looks set to miss some significant time after picking up an injury over the international break. Ole Gunnar Solskajer has confirmed that Paul Pogba could be out as many as three months with his latest injury. Pogba recently suffered an thigh injury while on international duty with France,...
SOCCER
goal.com

Solskjaer set to be sacked in wake of Man Utd's loss to Watford

The club's defeat on Saturday means the manager's time at the club looks set to come to an end. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked by Manchester United after another Premier League defeat. The club’s co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward held an emergency meeting after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

Man United's latest loss piles more pressure on Solskjaer

LONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Manchester United manager looked to be hanging by a thread after a 4-1 loss at Watford on Saturday which saw the visitors finish with 10 men. United had lost four of its last six Premier League games before the international break and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Solskjaer fired by Manchester United

United confirmed that Solskjaer was fired early on Sunday and said that an interim boss will be in charge until the end of the season. Current assistant coach Michael Carrick will take temporary charge until that interim boss is found. “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Solskjaer pays price for failing to rekindle Man Utd’s golden years

London (AFP) – As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trudged forlornly towards Manchester United’s fans at Vicarage Road, the merciless booing that greeted the ashen-faced Norwegian served as a bitter coda to his failed reign. United had just suffered a 4-1 thrashing against lowly Watford, the latest in a long list of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Rooney reveals anger at Man Utd players as Derby boss responds to links he could replace Solskjaer

The Red Devils parted ways with the Norwegian following defeat to Watford and his former team-mate feels that he has been let down by his players. Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed his disappointment at the effort of Manchester United's players in their performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, adding that their display would make him "angry" if he was in charge of the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tributes to fired Solskjaer and Phillips signs crutch – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 21.FootballManchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful. Thankyou for everything boss. Legend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/coBoYmEvFv— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 21, 2021Club legend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dhef4U0T2A—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Woodward could delay Man Utd exit after Solskjaer sack

Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward could delay his departure to oversee the appointment of a new manager. Woodward announced in April he was going to leave his role at the end of 2021, following the collapse of the failed European Super League project. United though are now on the hunt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand savages Man United for their 'embarrassing' handling of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking and a lack of preparation... and club legend insists he 'CAN'T' be positive due to 'reactive' mistakes

Manchester United have been criticised for their handling of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking and a lack of forward-thinking over their managerial vacancy. Solskjaer was dismissed from his role after United's chastening defeat by Watford, and coach Michael Carrick has been placed in charge on a temporary basis. The long-term plan...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy