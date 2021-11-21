3air Leverages Blockchain Technology to Deliver Extensive Broadband Connectivity in Africa

When high-quality healthcare research exists, medical personnel can more effectively collaborate to prevent diseases, providing people in general with a better quality of life. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, many around the world noticed a discrepancy in response to this specific disease in comparison to other healthcare concerns plaguing the world. This led to questions such as, “why was it that researchers and scientists were able to create a vaccine in 3 months? How was it that researchers from around the world were able to unite towards a common goal ?” And, “what was it that motivated them to race towards a goal faster than ever before?”

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO