The Denver Broncos are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles. PFF’s George Chahrouri joined Ryan and Ben on Broncos Country Tonight to preview the game. At the end of the segment, Chahrouri mentioned that the Eagles are a team the Broncos should beat. That’s an interesting statement about a team coming off multiple weeks where they looked like they couldn’t beat the Little Sisters of the Poor School for the Blind, but then, out of nowhere, annihilated a Cowboys team that has been called a Super Bowl favorite.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO