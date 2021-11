One thing is for certain — the winner will be in first place. One thing is less certain, though appears likely — the game should be a close one. The Nevada football team travels to face San Diego State on Saturday night, with both teams sitting at 4-1 in the Mountain West’s West Division standings. The winner will take over sole possession of first place with just two games to play, along with holding a very valuable tie-breaker.

NEVADA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO