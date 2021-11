Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently issued the following announcement. Time(s): 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Educators will learn about forest types in Illinois and the animals that inhabit them. The focus of this workshop will be on the interconnectedness of forest creatures and the trees and other plants that provide their home. Teachers will receive activities and lesson plans to use both inside and outside of the classroom, as well as gaining hands-on experiences. Although targeted to teachers of grades one through three, other educators are welcome to register for the workshop but may need to adapt the information and resources, as appropriate. Professional Development Hours are available. This workshop is part of the ENTICE (Environment and Nature Training Institute for Conservation Education) program from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

