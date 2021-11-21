ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey repatriates seven citizens held in eastern Libya

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) – Seven Turkish citizens who were being held in eastern Libya have been brought back safely to Turkey, the country’s foreign ministry said on Sunday. The seven people...

Turkey halts flights for some Mideast citizens to EU’s door

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Turkey on Friday halted airline ticket sales to Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni citizens wanting to travel to Belarus, which in recent months has become a key launching point for migrants and refugees trying to enter the European Union illegally. The move, announced by Turkey’s Civil Aviation...
Building collapses in eastern Turkey, some may be trapped

ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescue workers in Turkey were searching for people trapped under the rubble of a building that collapsed Tuesday in eastern Turkey. The governor of Malatya province, Aydin Barus, said 15 people were thought to be in the two-story building at the time of the collapse in the city of Malatya but he could not give an exact number for those who remained trapped. He said rescue workers had heard from one person under the rubble and were trying to reach him or her.
Libya’s eastern forces say 300 foreign mercenaries to leave

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) – Libya’s eastern-based forces have agreed to repatriate 300 foreign mercenaries from their area of control after a request from France, a military official said a day before Paris hosts an international conference on the crisis. The move is intended to stimulate a U.N.-backed agreement struck last...
Libya's Eastern Commander Haftar Announces Election Bid

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) -Khalifa Haftar, a major figure in the Libyan civil war who wields wide sway over the east of the country, announced on Tuesday he will run in a Dec. 24 presidential election that aims to help end a decade of conflict. A divisive figure, his candidacy is...
Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
Omar Souleyman detained and held on terrorism charges in Turkey

Omar Souleyman has been detained in Turkey and is being held on terrorism charges, according to the Syrian musician’s manager. According to a report from Agence France-Presse, Souleyman’s manager confirmed that the singer was detained due to alleged associations he has with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The PKK is...
'Murder every day': Turkish women fearful after treaty exit

Turkish women feel more vulnerable and legally unprotected since Turkey withdrew from a convention that activists argued helped deter male violence, according to women's campaign groups. The landmark Istanbul Convention came into force in 2014 and laid the way for a Europe-wide legal framework to tackle, prevent and prosecute violence against women.
Russia sends satellite images to Lebanon from day of Beirut port blast

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has sent Lebanon the satellite images it has for Beirut’s port before and after a huge explosion rocked it last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with his Lebanese counterpart in Moscow on Monday. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said last week it agreed...
Kuwait reappoints Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid as PM – state news agency

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid has been reappointed prime minister, state media said on Tuesday, and tasked with forming a cabinet that would be the Gulf OPEC oil producer’s third this year in a domestic political standoff. State news agency KUNA said Sheikh Sabah, prime minister...
As snow falls, Syrian siblings detained near Polish-Belarus border

SIEMIATYCZE, Poland (Reuters) – Syrian siblings who had crossed into Poland from Belarus were detained by border guards near the town of Siemiatycze on Tuesday, as the first snow of the winter fell on the forests around the frontier. The brother, 24, and his 28-year-old sister, who did not want...
UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote

The UN special envoy for Libya has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation without giving Security Council members a reason, a spokesman for the world body said Tuesday. The Security Council recently split over whether to reconfigure the leadership of the global body's political mission in Libya, with several members calling for the envoy's post to be transferred from Geneva to Tripoli.
Ethiopian leader delegates duties to deputy to go to war’s front lines

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to direct the war effort from the front lines, state-affiliated media reported on Wednesday, and Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen will take charge of routine government business in his absence. Government spokesman Legesse Tulu detailed the transfer of...
Myanmar troops arrest 18 medics for treating ‘terrorists’ in church

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military has arrested 18 medics for providing treatment to patients who were members of “terrorist organisations”, a state-run newspaper said Wednesday, referring to outlawed anti-junta groups. Troops made the arrests during a raid on Monday on a church in Loikaw in eastern Kayah state, where they discovered...
Saudi-led Yemen coalition to target Houthi sites in Sanaa -state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday it is launching air raids on “legitimate” Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets, the state TV reported. The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using...
Explainer: Germany’s incoming government won’t ditch U.S. nuclear bombs

BERLIN (Reuters) – NATO allies received a reassuring message from Germany’s incoming government on Wednesday when they scoured its policy plans: Berlin will remain part of NATO’s nuclear sharing agreement. According to the coalition deal, Germany will not ask the United States to remove its nuclear bombs from German soil...
Israeli defence minister heads to Morocco for 'historic' visit

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz arrived in Morocco Tuesday on a "historic" visit aimed at bolstering ties between the countries, at a time when Rabat is embroiled in a standoff over Western Sahara. The two-day trip comes less than a year after Morocco normalised ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US president Donald Trump's administration. In return, Washington recognised the North African kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Gantz -- the first Israeli defence minister to make an official visit to Morocco -- has said he will sign defence "cooperation agreements" with Moroccan counterparts and "continue to strengthen ties".
UN envoy to Libya ready to stay on for election, despite resignation

A day after the UN said its Libya envoy was quitting, the official himself told the Security Council Wednesday he would remain in the job until after the war-torn country's crucial presidential elections next month.  The presidential election in Libya, which is aimed at turning the page on a decade of civil war, is scheduled for December 24. 
