ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Mindset of Jesus

Pauls Valley Daily Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a world whose beliefs go against God's Word, God wants us to have courage and stand up for what we believe. To do this effectively, we need to develop a mindset of Jesus. "Therefore whoever confesses Me before men, him I will also confess before My Father who is in...

www.paulsvalleydailydemocrat.com

Comments / 33

Luke 6:46
2d ago

Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee. Trust ye in the Lord for ever: for in the Lord Jehovah is everlasting strength:Isaiah 26:3‭-‬4

Reply(4)
6
Cheryl lynn
3d ago

if more people were like Jesus our world would be a much kinder loving world...I rebuke satan and all he stands for

Reply(2)
10
Related
Belief.Net

5 Signs God is Preparing You For a New Season

Sometimes, it seems like God’s plan is a puzzle we have to try to put together, especially when we pray for direction and wait on His answer. How can we know what God wants us to do? How can we be sure that He’s hearing our prayers and is preparing to change our lives? Even when it looks like God is leaving it up to us to figure it out, in reality, He’s working behind the scenes, and we can’t see what’s happening yet.
RELIGION
adirondackalmanack.com

Jesus and the Extraterrestrials

Go outside tonight. Bundle up, find a comfortable place to lie down and look up. You’re looking back in time. On a very clear night, with the naked eye, you will see stars whose light left their source between three thousand and sixteen thousand years ago, the former a thousand years before Jesus Christ lived, and the latter about the time our hunter gatherer ancestors were transitioning to farmers, and were slowly breeding, through unnatural selection, dogs out of gray wolves.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

6 Bible Verses to Help You Pray Through Your Fears

As I recovered from heart surgery this summer, I was surprised by how fears—unwanted, uninvited fears—would haunt me. What if I had to go back to the hospital? What if I wouldn’t get back to my usual self? What if I’d never find peace of mind again?. It’s all very...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Stop fighting battles that are not yours

Imagine watching a game on TV, and we start telling the player to do one thing after another, thinking that they will do what we are telling them to do. “You must not fear them, for the Lord your God Himself fights for you.’” (Deuteronomy 3:22) That is ridiculous. But...
RELIGION
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
Shelbyville News

Speaking in tongues

We’ll finish up our discussion of baptism this week with a controversy that is somewhat related to the topic. You’ll remember that last week we talked about a “second” baptism of the Holy Spirit. Many churches insist on a second baptism of the Holy Spirit in addition to the traditional water baptism. Based on the Biblical evidence, we suggested that one is baptized into the Holy Spirit upon coming to faith. If one “professes with the mouth and believes in the heart that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Romans 10:9), not only does that person receive salvation, he/she also is indwelt with the power of the Holy Spirit, God Himself, the third person of the Trinity. When this happens, the person is “born again” (John 3:3) to live a life in the Spirit, as opposed to a life seeking selfish, fleshly desires (Galatians 5:19-25).
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lancaster Farming

How Does God Answer Our Prayers?

Last week, we looked at Scripture to discover the answer to the question, "Does God always answer prayer?" We learned that we first need to believe in God before we pray to him, and that God is not a magical being who will give us whatever we want if we just say the right prayer to him.
RELIGION
erienewsnow.com

Emotions high as local Catholic Churches potentially Consolidate

John Juliano has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Walnut Street for most of his life. "There's times I come in the church, and I’m talking to [the Lord], or I'm talking to Mary and I just get this… I still get that. That's what it means to me," he said.
RELIGION
inkfreenews.com

When Jesus Comes Again

“And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:10-11)
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Prayer for Strength

Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.”—Mark 10:27 (NIV) Sometimes obstacles seem so large that you might feel defeated, but God promises that because of Him, you have the power of His strength. With Him by your side, you can triumph over even the toughest problems.
RELIGION
northwestgeorgianews.com

What does God require?

I cease to be amused and amazed by people who can only see in one direction. Several weeks ago, Mr. Weekly reached out to me and he wrote, “I can tell you are a Democrat because you are supporting those evil people who are for abortion and same sex marriage and I could go on.”
RELIGION
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
Frontiersman

The Burial of Jesus

(One Perfect Life Chapters 194-196) The events following Jesus crucifixion were miraculous and fulfilled prophecies. The curtain that separated the Holy of Holies from the rest of the temple was 4 inches thick and 45 feet high. This curtain was torn at Jesus death from top to bottom (Matthew 27:51). No man could have done this. The parting of the curtain signified that God was opening the way for all people to reach Him through the death of Jesus (Hebrews 10:19-22). “Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16).
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What Book of the Bible Should I Read?

Did you know that the Bible is the most read book of all time? It has surpassed well known literary favorites such as The Lord of the Rings series, the Harry Potter series, The Diary of Anne Frank, and To Kill a Mockingbird. In 2012, The Business Insider even recorded that the Bible had sold more than 3.9 billion copies.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy