How To Watch No. 6 Purdue's Basketball Game With No. 5 Villanova on Sunday

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — One blueblood down and another one to go on Sunday for the No. 6-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tipoff tournament.

The Boilers (4-0) defeated No. 19 North Carolina 93-84 in the semifinals of the best college basketball tournament in November on Saturday and now get No. 5 Villanova in the championship game on Sunday. The Wildcats beat No. 17 Tennessee in the other semifinal. It was Purdue's first win over UNC since 1974, snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Tar Heels. Purdue is now 3-8 all-time against North Carolina.

The showdown with Villanova is Purdue's first top-10 matchup of the season, and the fourth overall meeting between the two schools. Purdue has scored 90 points or more in all four victories to open the season, the first time they've done that in school history. The school record for consecutive 90-point games is five, done in the 1968-69 season where Purdue reached the national title game, losing to UCLA.

LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to our blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion. CLICK HERE

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Villanova Wildcats on Sunday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Villanova Wildcats

Who: No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) vs. No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (3-1)

No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) vs. No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (3-1) What: Championship game of the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tipoff tournament

Championship game of the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tipoff tournament When: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 21

1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 21 Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn. TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch FuboTV

Watch FuboTV TV Announcers: Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst)

Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis).

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell Latest Line: Purdue is a 1.5-point favorite on the SISportsbook.com website or any others as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The over/under is 142.5.

Purdue is a 1.5-point favorite on the SISportsbook.com website or any others as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The over/under is 142.5. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. — Villanova was 18-7, and 11-4 in the Big East. In the postseason, Villanova lost to Georgetown in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals, and then won two games in the NCAA Tournament (Winthrop, North Texas) as the No. 5 seed in the South Region before losing to eventual national champion Baylor 62-51 in the regional semifinals.

Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. — Villanova was 18-7, and 11-4 in the Big East. In the postseason, Villanova lost to Georgetown in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals, and then won two games in the NCAA Tournament (Winthrop, North Texas) as the No. 5 seed in the South Region before losing to eventual national champion Baylor 62-51 in the regional semifinals. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 6 in Week 2 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. The Boilermakers opened the season at No. 7. Villanova is ranked No. 5 in the AP poll in Week 2, down one spot from their No. 4 preseason ranking.

Purdue is ranked No. 6 in Week 2 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. The Boilermakers opened the season at No. 7. Villanova is ranked No. 5 in the AP poll in Week 2, down one spot from their No. 4 preseason ranking. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 4 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Villanova is ranked No. 8.

Purdue Forward Caleb Furst Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Purdue Senior Forward Trevion Williams Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

Purdue Guard Eric Hunter Jr. Joins Sasha Live! Podcast on Monday Night

Purdue-Villanova series history

Series history: Villanova leads the series 2-1 over Purdue. This is the third meeting on a neutral court. They have played at Madison Square Garden in New York — an 89-81 overtime victory by Villanova on Nov. 15, 2012 in the 2K Sports Classic — and in Hartford, Conn., on March 23, 2019 in the NCAA Tournament, where Purdue won 87-61 in the second round. They have played once in West Lafayette, with defending national champion Villanova winning 79-76 on Nov. 14, 2016.

Villanova leads the series 2-1 over Purdue. This is the third meeting on a neutral court. They have played at Madison Square Garden in New York — an 89-81 overtime victory by Villanova on Nov. 15, 2012 in the 2K Sports Classic — and in Hartford, Conn., on March 23, 2019 in the NCAA Tournament, where Purdue won 87-61 in the second round. They have played once in West Lafayette, with defending national champion Villanova winning 79-76 on Nov. 14, 2016. Last meeting: Purdue pulled off a resounding victory in that 2019 NCAA game, knocking off Villanova when they were also defending national champions that year. Carsen Edwards scored 42 points, the second-most ever by a Big Ten player in an NCAA Tournament game. (Purdue's Glenn Robinson had 44 vs. Kansas in 1994). Edwards made nine three-pointers in the game.

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) reacts to making a three-pointer against North Carolina during the first half on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue had three players with 20 or more points for the first time since 1997 in an impressive 93-84 victory over No. 19 North Carolina on Saturday (Nov. 20) in the semifinals of the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tipoff in Uncasville, Conn. Sasha Stefanovic tied his career high with 23 points and also had a career-high eight assists. Jaden Ivey had 22 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Trevion Williams, who was saddled with foul trouble much of the day, had 20 points in just 13 minutes. Game story, CLICK HERE

Purdue had three players with 20 or more points for the first time since 1997 in an impressive 93-84 victory over No. 19 North Carolina on Saturday (Nov. 20) in the semifinals of the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tipoff in Uncasville, Conn. Sasha Stefanovic tied his career high with 23 points and also had a career-high eight assists. Jaden Ivey had 22 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Trevion Williams, who was saddled with foul trouble much of the day, had 20 points in just 13 minutes. Game story, CLICK HERE Villanova's last game: Villanova beat No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 in the first semifinal of the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tipoff on Saturday (Nov. 20) in Uncasville, Conn. Preseason All-American candidate Collin Gillespie, Jermain Samuels, and Brandon Slater each scored 14 points for the Wildcats, who allowed only 15 first-half points and led by 20 points or more on several occasions. Game story, CLICK HERE

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 359-184 record at Purdue (.661 winning percentage), and is 384-189 overall. He is 180-109 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 359-184 record at Purdue (.661 winning percentage), and is 384-189 overall. He is 180-109 in Big Ten games. Meet Villanova coach Jay Wright: Jay Wright is in his 21st season as the head coach at Villanova, where he's won two national championships (2016, 2018) and also reached the Final Four in 2009. He also coached for seven years at Hofstra (1995-2001). He is 493-121 (.721 winning percentage) at Villanova and 615-275 overall. His Villanova teams have missed only one NCAA Tournament since 2004.

Projected starters

Projected Purdue starters: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard).

Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard). Projected Villanova starters: Collin Gillespie (6-foot-3 senior guard), Justin Moore (6-4 junior guard), Jermaine Samuels (6-7 senior forward), Brandon Slater (6-7 senior forward), and Eric Dixon (6-8 sophomore forward).

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball