ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

How To Watch No. 6 Purdue's Basketball Game With No. 5 Villanova on Sunday

By Tom Brew
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 3 days ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — One blueblood down and another one to go on Sunday for the No. 6-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tipoff tournament.

The Boilers (4-0) defeated No. 19 North Carolina 93-84 in the semifinals of the best college basketball tournament in November on Saturday and now get No. 5 Villanova in the championship game on Sunday. The Wildcats beat No. 17 Tennessee in the other semifinal. It was Purdue's first win over UNC since 1974, snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Tar Heels. Purdue is now 3-8 all-time against North Carolina.

The showdown with Villanova is Purdue's first top-10 matchup of the season, and the fourth overall meeting between the two schools. Purdue has scored 90 points or more in all four victories to open the season, the first time they've done that in school history. The school record for consecutive 90-point games is five, done in the 1968-69 season where Purdue reached the national title game, losing to UCLA.

  • LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to our blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion. CLICK HERE

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Villanova Wildcats on Sunday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Villanova Wildcats

  • Who: No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) vs. No. 5 Villanova Wildcats (3-1)
  • What: Championship game of the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tipoff tournament
  • When: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 21
  • Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
  • TV: ABC
  • Stream: Watch FuboTV
  • TV Announcers: Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst)
  • Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis).
  • Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell
  • Latest Line: Purdue is a 1.5-point favorite on the SISportsbook.com website or any others as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The over/under is 142.5.
  • Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. — Villanova was 18-7, and 11-4 in the Big East. In the postseason, Villanova lost to Georgetown in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals, and then won two games in the NCAA Tournament (Winthrop, North Texas) as the No. 5 seed in the South Region before losing to eventual national champion Baylor 62-51 in the regional semifinals.
  • Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 6 in Week 2 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. The Boilermakers opened the season at No. 7. Villanova is ranked No. 5 in the AP poll in Week 2, down one spot from their No. 4 preseason ranking.
  • Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 4 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Villanova is ranked No. 8.

Purdue Forward Caleb Furst Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Purdue Senior Forward Trevion Williams Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

Purdue Guard Eric Hunter Jr. Joins Sasha Live! Podcast on Monday Night

Purdue-Villanova series history

  • Series history: Villanova leads the series 2-1 over Purdue. This is the third meeting on a neutral court. They have played at Madison Square Garden in New York — an 89-81 overtime victory by Villanova on Nov. 15, 2012 in the 2K Sports Classic — and in Hartford, Conn., on March 23, 2019 in the NCAA Tournament, where Purdue won 87-61 in the second round. They have played once in West Lafayette, with defending national champion Villanova winning 79-76 on Nov. 14, 2016.
  • Last meeting: Purdue pulled off a resounding victory in that 2019 NCAA game, knocking off Villanova when they were also defending national champions that year. Carsen Edwards scored 42 points, the second-most ever by a Big Ten player in an NCAA Tournament game. (Purdue's Glenn Robinson had 44 vs. Kansas in 1994). Edwards made nine three-pointers in the game.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XQvm_0d3DUE3700
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) reacts to making a three-pointer against North Carolina during the first half on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

Recent Games

  • Purdue's last game: Purdue had three players with 20 or more points for the first time since 1997 in an impressive 93-84 victory over No. 19 North Carolina on Saturday (Nov. 20) in the semifinals of the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tipoff in Uncasville, Conn. Sasha Stefanovic tied his career high with 23 points and also had a career-high eight assists. Jaden Ivey had 22 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Trevion Williams, who was saddled with foul trouble much of the day, had 20 points in just 13 minutes. Game story, CLICK HERE
  • Villanova's last game: Villanova beat No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 in the first semifinal of the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tipoff on Saturday (Nov. 20) in Uncasville, Conn. Preseason All-American candidate Collin Gillespie, Jermain Samuels, and Brandon Slater each scored 14 points for the Wildcats, who allowed only 15 first-half points and led by 20 points or more on several occasions. Game story, CLICK HERE

Meet the coaches

  • Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 359-184 record at Purdue (.661 winning percentage), and is 384-189 overall. He is 180-109 in Big Ten games.
  • Meet Villanova coach Jay Wright: Jay Wright is in his 21st season as the head coach at Villanova, where he's won two national championships (2016, 2018) and also reached the Final Four in 2009. He also coached for seven years at Hofstra (1995-2001). He is 493-121 (.721 winning percentage) at Villanova and 615-275 overall. His Villanova teams have missed only one NCAA Tournament since 2004.

Projected starters

  • Projected Purdue starters: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard).
  • Projected Villanova starters: Collin Gillespie (6-foot-3 senior guard), Justin Moore (6-4 junior guard), Jermaine Samuels (6-7 senior forward), Brandon Slater (6-7 senior forward), and Eric Dixon (6-8 sophomore forward).

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

  • PURDUE TOPS UNC: No. 6 Purdue broke the 90-point barrier for the fourth straight game during its 93-84 win over No. 19 North Carolina. Purdue had three players — Sasha Stefanovic (23), Jaden Ivey (22) and Trevion Williams (20) — score 20 points or more in the same game for the first time since 1997. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE 1,000-POINT SCORERS: Purdue senior center Trevion Williams has moved into 51st place on the Boilermakers' all-time scoring list after getting 20 points against North Carolina on Saturday. He now has 1,022 career points. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE ROUTS WRIGHT STATE: Purdue moved to 3-0 on the season with another impressive home win, taking down Wright State 96-52. Five Boilers were in double figures. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michigan Fans Loving What Cade McNamara Said About Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement. When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded. “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said. Both teams go into...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Gillespie
Lexington Herald-Leader

Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s basketball game vs. Robert Morris

Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s NCAA men’s college basketball game between the University of Kentucky and Robert Morris:. Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington. Television. Network: SEC Network. Announcers: TBA. Where to find SEC Network:. Spectrum Cable: Channel 516. DISH...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks Buckeyes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH/AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had his weekly news conference Monday to talk about the game against Ohio State.  A lot more than bragging rights are on the line this year in Ann Arbor for the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 6 Wolverines. The winner clinches the Big Ten East and advances to the conference […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Uncasville#The Purdue Boilermakers#Villanova Wildcats#Abc Stream#Purdue Radio Network#Sisportsbook Com
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

College Football Recruit Reveals What Luke Fickell Told Him

Much has been made this year about whether or not this will be Luck Fickell’s last college football season at Cincinnati. The Bearcats are cruising through the AAC once again and on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth, leading many to wonder if the program’s head coach will pursue a job at one of the various Power Five vacancies.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt blasts Biletnikoff Award voters over Ohio State snub

With the 2021 College Football season coming to an end, the Biletnikoff Award finalists were announced Tuesday. The list of the best wide receivers in college football is down to just three players from around the country. One B1G team is represented on the list with Purdue’s David Bell making the final cut. The other two WRs on the list included Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison.
OHIO STATE
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
294
Followers
518
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy