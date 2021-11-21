ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tar Heels QB Howell out for UNC’s home finale vs Wofford

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina doesn't have star quarterback Sam Howell for Saturday's home finale against Wofford. The junior didn’t dress for the game. Howell had been recovering from an upper-body...

www.kansascity.com

WTOP

North Carolina hosts Wofford with Howell’s status uncertain

North Carolina’s quick success in Mack Brown’s second tenure has come with Sam Howell at the helm of high-scoring offenses. The Tar Heels could get an extended look Saturday at how things will look without him. The Tar Heels host Wofford from the Championship Subdivision on Saturday, a one-week break...
NFL
Rock Hill Herald

UNC-Pitt live updates: Tar Heels look for first road win against third-straight ranked opponent

North Carolina travels to face ACC Coastal Division leader Pitt Thursday night at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The No. 25 Panthers (7-2, 4-1 ACC) are the third-straight ranked opponent for the Tar Heels. A loss would officially eliminate UNC (5-4, 3-3) from contention in the Coastal. Even with a win, the chances are still very slim and a lot would have to play out. Pitt, Virginia and Miami would all still have to lose an additional game and the Heels would have to win the regular season finale at No. 19 N.C. State. Barring that improbably scenario, UNC coach Mack Brown has emphasized his desire to get the seniors back to another bowl game and beating Pitt would secure eligibility. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown is at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh for all the action. Check back here for updates during the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rock Hill Herald

UNC QB Sam Howell got injured vs. Pitt with NFL scouts watching. What happens next?

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell suffered an upper body injury in their 30-23 overtime loss at Pitt on Thursday and his availability for Saturday’s game against Wofford is unknown, the school announced on Monday. Howell, who had his non-throwing arm in a sling after the Pitt game as the team...
NFL
WRAL News

UNC: Quarterback Howell's status in question vs Wofford

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is dealing with an upper-body injury that could sideline him for what coach Mack Brown said will be his final home game Saturday against Wofford. Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said Monday that Howell is considered day-to-day with an injury to his non-throwing side after last...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bleacher Report

UNC's Sam Howell Could Miss Wofford Game with Upper-Body Injury, per HC Mack Brown

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell could miss the team's final home game of the season Saturday with an upper-body injury. Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe told reporters Monday that Howell is considered day-to-day and would work with team doctors throughout the week. "He wants to play Saturday," head coach Mack Brown...
NFL
heraldsun.com

UNC QB Sam Howell sending mixed signals on declaring for the NFL draft

While North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is participating in the team’s Senior Day recognition Saturday before taking on Wofford, he said he has not made a decision yet about his future. Howell has a year of eligibility remaining and said he will graduate in December. “I’m not ready to say...
NFL
247Sports

Sam Howell Headlining 21 Tar Heels to be Honored on Senior Day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina will honor 21 of its players on Saturday as part of Senior Day, head coach Mack Brown confirmed on Monday morning. "When you think about these guys, they have meant so much to our program and they have been so good to us," Brown said about the honored players. "Some guys left, some guys stayed. It's very tough when you lose your coach and all the assistant coaches and you have different guys talking to you about a different offense and a different defense and who recruited you and what you meant to them.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football vs. Wofford: X-Factor

With Sam Howell taking the Saturday off with a shoulder injury on his non-throwing arm, the North Carolina Tar Heels will see a new starter for the first time since the 2018 season. It is important to note Howell said this week that he has not made a decision on...
NFL
raleighnews.net

North Carolina to honor Sam Howell, seniors vs. Wofford

This season hasn't gone as planned for North Carolina, which began with a Top 10 national ranking. By playing visiting Wofford on Saturday afternoon at Chapel Hill, N.C., it's a chance for the Tar Heels to send off players in their final collegiate season in a grand fashion. The Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

No Howell? No problem. UNC beats Wofford to become bowl eligible

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina handled Wofford Saturday in a 34-14 win, despite missing the services of starting quarterback Sam Howell. The win means the Tar Heels are bowl eligible. In Howell’s absence, Jacolby Criswell completed 11-of-19 passes for 125 yards. He also ran for 66 yards and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CharlotteObserver.com

Without Sam Howell, UNC relies on its backups to overwhelm Wofford on senior day

The North Carolina Tar Heels got a glimpse at their quarterback future Saturday while honoring their soon-to-be past. With record-setting junior quarterback Sam Howell in street clothes due to an upper body injury, sophomore Jacolby Criswell and freshman Drake Maye stepped into the breach to direct a 34-14 triumph against Wofford that made the Tar Heels bowl eligible.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Football news: Sam Howell ruled out against Wofford

The UNC Football team will get an early look at what they potentially have at quarterback for the future on Saturday against Wofford. In the final home game of the season where the program will honor seniors, the team announced that quarterback Sam Howell will miss the game with a shoulder injury. Howell was set to possibly make his last start at Kenan Memorial Stadium as he is a senior, taking enough credits to earn that status over the last two-and-a-half years.
NFL
SPORTS

