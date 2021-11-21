Pios Fall in Nail Biter with Bethany Lutheran

The Sonora Wildcats 2021 season came to an end Friday night with a tough 35-31 loss to the Hilmar Yellowjackets in the second round of the CIF Sac Joaquin Division V playoffs. The first half was all Wildcats as Sonora forced a quick three and out on the opening drive, followed by a touchdown on their first possession, a 1-yard QB sneak by Bradley Curnow. Both teams traded stalled drives, but the Yellowjackets were able to capitalize on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, giving them a brief 7-6 lead. Sonora answered quickly with a drive that included multiple completions to Chance Pimentel and finished on a 4-yard dive for the touchdown by Cooper Moberg. The Hilmar offense continued to stall, and despite a Yellowjacket interception late in the 2nd quarter, the Wildcats got the ball back with 1:16 remaining in the half. A brilliant two-minute offense was capped with an 8 yard TD run from Erin Greenway to put the Wildcats up 18-7 at the half.

