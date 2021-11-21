ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pios Fall in Nail Biter with Bethany Lutheran

gopios.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's basketball team fell in a tightly contested battle with the Bethany Lutheran Vikings by a score of 76-81. Ryan Mendoza made the all-tournament team after finishing the game with a career-high 26-points on 9-19 shooting including 6-6 at the free-throw line. Justin Steinike pulled...

gopios.com

