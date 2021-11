PHILADELPHIA -- Derek Forbort had his first two-goal NHL game for the Boston Bruins in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. "[Coach Bruce Cassidy] does a good job of talking to us about being smart about when to kind of jump in, kind of spacing with the forwards up top," the defenseman said. "When there's time to be aggressive and make a play, they want you to do that up top."

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO