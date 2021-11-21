ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HERE’S JAKOB GLESNES’ STUNNING WINNING GOAL IN MINUTE 123!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJakob Glesnes chested down a bouncing ball at the top of the box...

fastphillysports.com

chatsports.com

Chris Kreider's shootout goal gives Rangers their third straight win

Alexandar Georgiev made the save on Pavel Zacha and Chris Kreider scored on a backhand against substitute goalie Jonathan Bernier as the Rangers beat the Devils, 4-3 in a seven-round shootout Sunday at Madison Square Garden for their third straight win. The game featured the first goal of the season...
NHL
Yardbarker

Watch: Chelsea loanee’s thunderbolt wins Goal of the Month

We missed this at the time, but we don’t miss twice…. Ian Maatsen is having a really strong loan at Coventry this season, following an equally good spell with Charlton last year. He’s topped off a brilliant start to the season with a screamer against Fulham. The left back took...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ouraynews.com

Last-minute blitz stuns Ridgway soccer

In Coach Jon Kornbluh's final game, Demons fall to defending state champion Crested Butte. They had the defending champs on the ropes. In Saturday’s Class 2A boys’ soccer semifinal match against Crested Butte, Ridgway senior Cooper Ahern poked home a goal in the first half. Deep into the game, the Demons were making the lead stand up. They shifted their player alignment on the field, adding a fifth defender to try to guard against the tying goal. “I thought we had it,” head coach Jon…
RIDGWAY, CO
recordargusnews.com

Mercer falls to last-minute goal

SLIPPERY ROCK – If you ask Mercer head coach Tom Coryea about Tuesday’s PIAA first-round game against Greensburg CC, he’d tell you that his girls played their best game of the season. Trailing 1-0 at the half to the WPIAL runners-up, Devyn Bailey scored two goals early in the second half, before the Centurion eventually tied it up, and then […]
MERCER, PA
Jakob Glesnes
Yardbarker

Video – McKennie’s goal seals precious USMNT win over Mexico

On Friday night, the United States hosted Mexico in Cincinnati for a significant World Cup qualifier. The USMNT started their qualification on the wrong foot, but have managed to recover and now find themselves sitting on top of the CONCACAF group following a 2-0 over their rivals. Cristian Pulisic opened...
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Glesnes rocket vs Atlanta United a finalist for MLS Goal of the Year

The Jakob Glesnes rocket that earned the Philadelphia Union a point in stoppage time and hit the crossbar not once, not twice, but three times is one of 16 finalists for Major League Soccer Goal of the Year. In case you don’t remember his goal from another area code to...
MLS
Rapid City Journal

Vockler's late goal gives Sabres win over Sheridan

Sioux Falls native Zach Vockler scored the go-ahead goal with 2:16 to play in regulation, and the Badlands Sabres held on for a 3-2 comeback win over the Sheridan Hawks on Saturday in Sheridan, Wyoming. The Hawks (3-17-0) took a 2-0 lead in the first period, potting goals at 6:17...
NHL
chatsports.com

Philadelphia 1-0 Red Bulls: last minute Glesnes thunderbolt ends season for New York

In the absence of Ilsinho, it was Jakob Glesnes who stepped up to single-handedly end a season for the New York Red Bulls. The Norwegian center back scooped up a clearance in the last minute of extra time and blasted a hopeful shot past Carlos Coronel to give Philadelphia Union a 1-0 win to advance to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs. A physical, intense afternoon in Chester couldn’t be decided in 90 minutes, but after both teams traded chances it was that single moment of magic that decided the first round match.
MLS
12 News

Hayton's two goals help Coyotes to a rare road win

ST. LOUIS — Barrett Hayton scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves as the Arizona Coyotes downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday. Kyle Capobianco scored his first goal of the season for Arizona, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won in regulation for only the second time in 16 games this season.
NHL
fastphillysports.com

HERE’S ROOK CHARLES BASSEY ENERGIZING SIXERS WIN!

Sixers rookie Charles Bassey scored a career-high 12 points, had seven rebounds (4 offensive), a steal and three blocks. He shot 5-for-7 from the field. He finished with a game-high plus-20 rating.
NBA
Birmingham Star

Jakob Glesnes' late strike lifts Philadelphia over Red Bulls

Jakob Glesnes scored late in extra time and the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Union outlasted the seventh-seeded New York Red Bulls 1-0 in Round One of the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday in Chester, Pa. In an expected low-scoring, tight affair between two of the Eastern Conference's best defensive teams,...
MLS
fastphillysports.com

FLYERS CAPTAIN CLAUDE FORCED OVERTIME WITH THIS GOAL!

Claude Giroux scored two goals and Carter Hart made 29 saves. “The first two periods, ‘Hartsy’ really got tested and gave us a chance to stay in the game,” Giroux said. “In the third, we’re trying to do our best to kind of control the game. I think our third...
NHL
chatsports.com

On the brink of penalties, Jakob Glesnes calls game with unreal goal

CHESTER, PA — Jakob Glesnes picked up Kacper Przybylko, Cory Burke and the Philadelphia Union’s season and put them on his back delivering an incredible strike in stoppage time of the second overtime to lead the Union to a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.
SPORTS
bcinterruption.com

Last Minute Goal Lifts Boston College Men’s Hockey Over UConn

The Boston College men’s hockey team has a pair of away games this weekend, and the Eagles started out with a trip to Hartford to take on the UConn Huskies tonight. Things got off to a slow start, with both teams going scoreless on 11 shots on goal in the first period. The game remained knotted at 0 until 11:47 in the second period, when the Huskies jumped out to a 1-0 lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fastphillysports.com

SIXERS MAXEY GOES FOR 22, 5, 4 AS SIXERS SNAP LOSING STREAK!

Tyrese Maxey led Philly with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 9-for-15 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, scoring in double figures in each of his last 12 games.
NBA
inquirer.com

Jakob Glesnes’ epic game-winning goal set off one of the Union’s all-time celebrations

Jim Curtin would like to apologize to Major League Soccer headquarters, if it’s not too late. Amid his team’s raucous celebrations after Jakob Glesnes’ 123rd-minute playoff game-winning goal against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Curtin didn’t just run down the sideline, he ran onto the field for a moment. Which he knows isn’t allowed.
MLS
crossingbroad.com

15 Thoughts on the Union Playoff Win and Jakob Glesnes Golazo

The Philadelphia Union advanced to the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs with a ridiculous, game-winning golazo in the 123rd minute on Saturday evening. It was officially ruled the latest goal in Major League Soccer history. Sunday night, the Union released the wide-angle camera footage of Subaru Park, and...
MLS
americanfootballinternational.com

Stampeders stun Winnipeg with last minute FG, TD

CALGARY — Rene Paredes‘ 27-yard, last-minute field goal sent the Calgary Stampeders into the playoffs on a high note, as they defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 13-12. In the last game of the 2021 regular-season, both teams implemented a two-quarterback system to preserve the health of their starters. Both Bo Levi Mitchell and Zach Collaros started the game with Mitchell throwing for 39 yards before Jake Maier took over for him. Maier finished the game with 177 yards and an interception and a touchdown.
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Kansas Fullback's Parents Stunned By Game-Winning Catch: 'That Was Jared, Wasn't It?'

Sports are filled with "That's my kid!" moments. Jerry and Karen Casey are just seeing theirs goes viral. In Kansas' epic 57-56 overtime win over Texas on Saturday, walk-on freshman fullback Jared Casey caught the game-winning pass on a do-or-die two-point conversion. His parents were sitting more than 100 yards away in the opposite end zone and didn't celebrate for more than 10 seconds because they couldn't see him.
COLLEGE SPORTS

