My journey through the Elden Ring closed network preview started in a dark cave. Instead of following the obvious path out of the cave in front of me, I veered toward what looked to be a bottomless cliff on my right, just to see what I could see. It wasn’t bottomless; instead I could see flickering light at what was likely a fatal distance below. But before my logical brain could remind me, “There’s fall damage in Souls games, you know,” my curious squirrel brain propelled me over the cliff where I landed undamaged. I let out a surprised and delighted little squeak and was on my way. That was my main source of excitement from Elden Ring, after playing for 10-ish hours. The Lands Between are peppered with so many nooks and crannies begging to be discovered that it’s possible to have a radically different experience each time you play. I lent part of my playtime to my Souls-loving partner and our two playthroughs were so different, it was like we played two different games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO