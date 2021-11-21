ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slovakian skier Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 2nd time in 2 days

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days by winning another women’s World...

The Associated Press

Vlhova beats Shiffrin in 1st slalom of World Cup season

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Practice made perfect for Petra Vlhova on Saturday, beating Mikaela Shiffrin in the first World Cup slalom of the season. The Slovakian overall champion had been training for three weeks in Finnish Lapland and skipped a parallel event in Austria last week to get ready for the first race in her strongest discipline.
Shiffrin second to Vlhova in Levi slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards finished second to her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova in a World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland on Saturday. Battling back problems that limited her training schedule since she won the season-opening giant slalom in Austria last month, Shiffrin returned to the circuit with renewed determination on Saturday, trailing Vlhova, the defending overall World Cup champion, by just .11 seconds after the first run.
Shiffrin struggling as wind forces cancellation of Killington giant slalom

The women's World Cup giant slalom at wind-whipped Killington, Vermont, was cancelled Saturday after just nine skiers completed the first run. The start of the race had been delayed by half an hour as officials made adjustments to the course amid heavy winds and blowing snow. French veteran Tessa Worley, whose resume includes 14 World Cup giant slalom race wins and two world titles, had posted the fastest time of 49.56sec. Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second-quickest in 49.74.
Cameron Norrie seals win over France as GB make perfect start in Davis Cup

Straight-sets wins for Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie earned Great Britain victory over France and the perfect start to their Davis Cup Finals campaign.France’s success against the Czech Republic on Thursday meant this was a must-win tie for Britain in terms of clinching top spot in the group, and Evans and Norrie were both solid against potentially tricky opponents.French captain Sebastien Grosjean shuffled his pack, leaving out veteran Richard Gasquet and bringing in Arthur Rinderknech as number one, meaning Adrian Mannarino shifted to two and took on Evans in the opening rubber.Great Britain beat France 👊🙌 @cam_norrie 🙌#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 |...
Kazakhstan plays Iran anthem for Syria at FIBA WC qualifiers

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian media reports that the national sports federation complained to the world’s governing body of basketball because Kazakhstan, hosting the first leg of Asian qualifiers for World Cup 2023, played the Iranian national anthem, instead of the Syrian, at the start of the game. Syrian players appeared perplexed when the Iranian national anthem was played at the start of the game on Saturday in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. Before the game started, the Syrian players sang their national anthem while on the field after their huddle. The technical team cheered them on. Syria lost to the Kazakh team 74 to 84. The Asian qualifiers run to February 2023. The next World Cup — to be hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia — starts in August 2023.
MATCHDAY: Osasuna and Elche try to rebound in Spain

Osasuna hosts Elche in a match between struggling teams in the Spanish league. Midtable Osasuna is winless in five consecutive matches and has lost its last three without scoring any goals. The poor run comes after a good start in which it won five of its first nine games. Relegation-threatened Elche is winless in six straight league matches, with four losses and two draws.
Club World Cup dates set for Feb. 3-12 in the UAE

ZURICH (AP) — Chelsea will have to reschedule two Premier League games to play at the pandemic-delayed Club World Cup after FIFA confirmed the dates of the tournament for Feb. 3-12 in the United Arab Emirates. The seven-team lineup was completed Saturday when Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores. Champions League winner Chelsea and Palmeiras will enter at the semifinal stage and then play either in the final or in the third-place game. Premier League leader Chelsea is currently scheduled to play at Brighton on Feb. 8 and host Arsenal on Feb. 12.
Juventus turmoil: Raided by police and struggling in Serie A

Juventus is in turmoil on and off the pitch. For nine consecutive seasons, Juventus won the Italian title before being toppled as champions by Inter Milan in May. Now the team is getting booed by its fans as it slides down the standings. The jeering followed a 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday that left Juventus in eighth place after more than a third of the season. A day earlier, financial police searched the club’s offices in Turin and Milan on Friday to gather information relating to player transfers and agent dealings between 2019 and this year.
Toronto tops Ducks, ties team mark for consecutive road wins

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs tied a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory, beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1. The Maple Leafs also had seven straight road wins in 1940-41, 1960-61 and 2002-03. Auston Matthews scored for the third consecutive game, Wayne Simmonds had a goal, and Jack Campbell made 39 saves. Hampus Lindholm scored and John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks. Anaheim has lost four of five following an eight-game win streak.
PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says Neymar will be out for up to eight weeks with a sprained left ankle. The Brazil forward was taken off on a stretcher on Sunday during the French league leader’s 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne. PSG says in a statement that Neymar also tore ligaments in his ankle. Last December, he was stretchered off with a left ankle injury. Since joining PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros he has also had rib, groin and adductor injuries. He broke his right foot in 2018.
