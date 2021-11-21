ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

3air Leverages Blockchain Technology to Deliver Extensive Broadband Connectivity in Africa – Sponsored Editorials 24

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe broadband internet connectivity platform, 3air, aims to bring seamless broadband connectivity within Africa. The recently announced platform recognizes the internet connectivity issues and the enormous interest in blockchain technology on the African continent. 3air solves the connectivity challenge by using wireless broadband technology to reach previously under-connected areas....

editorials24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Future Of Cross-Border Payments Lies In Blockchain Technology

By now it is clear that blockchain technology is here to stay. Some countries are more lenient towards it while others have stricter regulations (cue China). The blockchain market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years and is estimated to expand to $69.04 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 56.1%.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Leveraging Blockchain Technology for Anonymous Validations Via Decentralized Forms, the CheckDot Vision

Per a recent press release, moonshot tech company, CheckDot, has announced the launch of the very first decentralized anonymous validation project of the same name. This platform will allow institutional investors, crypto enthusiasts, and organizations to ferret out the trustworthiness and legitimacy of any project built on blockchain technology. In addition to this core facet, some of the sub-projects are NFTs, smart contracts, codes, etc.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopotato.com

Twitter Announces a Team To Focus on Crypto, Dapps, NFTs and Blockchain Technology

Twitter will have a blockchain-centric unit focused on working with crypto, Dapps, NFTs and other decentralized techonologies. Twitter, the darling social network of all crypto enthusiasts, is determined to boost the decentralized technology industry and has created a dedicated crypto team focused on developing solutions for crypto, dapps, and DeFi.
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

How one company is leveraging blockchain technology to decentralize healthcare

When high-quality healthcare research exists, medical personnel can more effectively collaborate to prevent diseases, providing people in general with a better quality of life. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, many around the world noticed a discrepancy in response to this specific disease in comparison to other healthcare concerns plaguing the world. This led to questions such as, “why was it that researchers and scientists were able to create a vaccine in 3 months? How was it that researchers from around the world were able to unite towards a common goal ?” And, “what was it that motivated them to race towards a goal faster than ever before?”
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: Standard Chartered Leverages SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity Cloud Service for Corporate-to-Bank Integration

(LON: STAN) has reportedy tapped the SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity solution and has also joined as a member bank, “aiming to offer an enhanced experience to corporate clients in meeting their transactional banking needs, simplifying the onboarding process, and delivering both traditional and new banking services in real time.”. As mentioned...
TECHNOLOGY
sldinfo.com

Zephyr High Altitude Platform Station Tests Wireless Broadband Connectivity

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 15, 2021 – Airbus and NTT DOCOMO, INC. have demonstrated the ability to use its solar-powered Zephyr High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) to deliver future wireless broadband connectivity. The trial took place in the United States in August, when the Zephyr S aircraft undertook approx. 18-day stratospheric flights to test various capabilities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techweez.com

Nigeria Has One of the Slowest Broadband Internet Connections Globally At 13.45Mbps

In the recently published Digital Quality of Life (DQL) Index, cybersecurity corporation Surfshark ranked 110 countries based on their overall digital wellbeing. On the whole, the evaluation considered 90% of the global population, amounting to 6.9 billion people. Furthermore, the assessment determined that low and lower- and middle-income countries have...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Australia prioritises 63 critical technologies including quantum and blockchain

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced its new Blueprint for Critical Technologies [PDF], which is a strategy aimed at protecting and promoting critical technologies, with quantum technology to be at the forefront of that. "The blueprint sets out a vision for protecting and promoting critical technologies in our...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Startup#Broadband Internet#Radio#African#Iohk#The World Bank#3air#K3 Telecom
bitcoinist.com

Galeon Leverages Blockchain to Disrupt the Field of Medical Data Management

At present, there is virtually no industry where blockchain hasn’t found intriguing applications in a fascinating way and the healthcare industry stands tall in this regard. Ranging from data storage, filing, tracking, and efficient management systems, blockchain has found increasing use-cases in the health sector and is a key solution to a long list of challenges that have plagued data management in the healthcare industry.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Game-changing freelance strategy leverages blockchain technology to remove the middleman in B2B and B2C engagements

Freelancers have taken an increasingly important role in society, providing many valuable skills for businesses and driving a significant portion of the economy’s growth. To bring these skilled laborers together with available projects are centralized platforms like Upwork and Fiverr, now hosting billions of dollars worth of contracts each year. Unfortunately, dominant players have been known to remain in control, taking a large cut of profits and making it hard for freelancers to turn their efforts into a sustainable salary.
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

Blockchain Technology Improves Data Authentication and Transparency in Healthcare

As artificial intelligence, machine learning and wearables begin to work their way into the healthcare ecosystem, it becomes imperative that the data being used is trustworthy. The answer to this problem lies at the intersection of blockchain technology and data science. The transparency afforded by the blockchain could bring trust back to our healthcare system, since patients and providers are able to audit the information instantaneously. The use of this technology is limitless in the healthcare industry, particularly--as is the case with Acoer’s technologies--if implemented by design to be economically viable and easy to adopt.
HEALTH
Jessica Robinson

Seven technologies for businesses to leverage in 2021

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” - Arthur C. Clarke. Technology has revolutionized the world and business is no exception. Till now, there have been multifarious technological advancements that have changed the way businesses operate and function. For example, the use of social media marketing and influencer marketing are gifts given to the business community by the developments in social media. Further, advancements in technology continue to happen and amaze the world. This blog is dedicated to the developments in technology that will likely take business organizations to new and bigger platforms in the near future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Internet
u.today

Alfprotocol Presents High-Leveraged Products Powered by Solana Blockchain

Alfprotocol moves forward with its Automated Market Makers (AMM), unique innovations and developments in the decentralized market. The alternative to centralized exchanges has grown exponentially, especially after the introduction of KYC regulations and further regulations coming from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The number of decentralized exchanges is continuously increasing and, what's more, products are joining the decentralized finance fields.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Rarible Integrates Flow Blockchain to Leverage on Added NFT Experience

Rarible stated that users can use Flow’s open-source infrastructure and resources to create NFT projects. Rarible.com and Rarible Protocol recently announced the integration of Flow to achieve a more streamlined NFT experience. This means that users on the platform (Rarible.com) will be able to create, list, and trade NFTs powered by Flow. In so doing, the fast, decentralized, and sustainable features of the Flow blockchain provide some advantages. Notable among these are swift user experience and low gas fees.
COMPUTERS
bitcoin.com

Big Four Accounting Firm Deloitte Forges Partnership With Ava Labs to Leverage Avalanche Blockchain

On Tuesday, one of the Big Four accounting organizations, Deloitte announced a strategic partnership with Ava Labs, the team behind the blockchain network Avalanche. According to the announcement, Deloitte’s new cloud-based platform leverages Avalanche in order to “improve security, speed and [the] accuracy of Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements.”. Deloitte...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Leveraging Technology Can Help Empower All Investors

Financial services firms have benefited from the trillions of dollars flowing into financial markets as a result of the ongoing process of market democratization. Today, however, the industry is discovering that democratization doesn’t just create new opportunities, it also creates new responsibilities. For at least the past 50 years, financial...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

How Blockchain Technology brings Innovation to Fantasy Sports

The Fantasy Sports industry has seen phenomenal growth over the last two decades, both in the number of players and in the number of such platforms. This has catapulted the global Fantasy Sports market to a valuation of US$ 20.7 billion in 2020. It is further expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 13% from 2021 to 2027, and reach a valuation of US$ 48 billion.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Online Gaming Landscape

The advent of blockchain technology has revolutionized and disrupted many industries from finance to transportation, supply chain to healthcare, and many more. Currently, the gaming industry is feeling the disruptive impact of blockchain technology, and it is so beautiful to see. The gaming industry has come a long way from its humble beginning. If you ever played Super Mario on a 16-bit gaming console, you will understand how the once simple gaming industry has evolved to what we are seeing today.
VIDEO GAMES
everythingrf.com

Jade Using Cambium's 60 GHz cnWave Technology to Deliver Fixed Wireless Connectivity in Colorado

Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, announced that Jade Communications is using their radio links to offer multi-gigabit wireless connectivity in the city of Manassa, Colorado, to serve business and residential customers. The deployment leverages 60 GHz cnWave™ millimeter wave wireless technology from Cambium Networks. All Jade customers in Manassa can receive more bandwidths of up to 2 Gbps.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy