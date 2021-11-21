3air Leverages Blockchain Technology to Deliver Extensive Broadband Connectivity in Africa – Sponsored Editorials 24
The broadband internet connectivity platform, 3air, aims to bring seamless broadband connectivity within Africa. The recently announced platform recognizes the internet connectivity issues and the enormous interest in blockchain technology on the African continent. 3air solves the connectivity challenge by using wireless broadband technology to reach previously under-connected areas....editorials24.com
