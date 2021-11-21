ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: TSA sees record number of travelers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 5 dead, 40 injured after SUV plows through Christmas parade. Police...

Air travel sees sky high numbers this holiday season

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Redding Municipal Airport is one of thousands of airports experiencing packed cabins just ahead of the holiday season, and officials say it's just the beginning. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) held a press briefing warning travelers of the changes coming to their checkpoints. This includes...
TSA: Number of guns confiscated at checkpoints grows

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With air travel projected to return to pre-pandemic levels this week according to TSA, gun owners who plan to fly need to check their bags before heading to the airport to make sure they haven’t accidentally left a gun in it. Atlanta Police are still looking...
TSA screens highest number of air travelers since start of pandemic

The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.24 million airline passengers on Friday, marking the highest number of air travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Why it matters: The milestone comes after experts anticipated significantly more people would travel this holiday season. The big picture: TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted Saturday...
TSA Emphasizes Preparedness For Thanksgiving Travel

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advised travelers to expect heavy traffic this holiday season in advance of Thanksgiving. The TSA announced in a November 17 press release that travelers should arrive early and prepare ahead of time, giving themselves plenty of time to park their cars, check their bags, and get their boarding passes before security screening. DFW Airport also expects heavy traffic, and has currently suspended pre-booked parking for Thanksgiving week. “I recommend that travelers pay attention to the guidance that the TSA officers are providing at the checkpoint,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “They may be directing you to...
TSA Preparing For Holiday Travel Push

Airlines are gearing up for an influx in travelers with Thanksgiving approaching, but concerns have been raising about TSA staffing and the looming federal vaccine mandate. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
TSA Cares: Making Travel Accessible for All

For many people with disabilities, traveling is a scary thought – an even scarier thought for them is the idea of traveling alone. TSA Cares makes any adventure much more comfortable for those suffering from sensory issues, injuries, and various other medical conditions; however, the program is open to any individual who might like extra support navigating the airport.
Warning To Travelers With CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and Elite Status

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. For the past several months, I’ve been really pushing CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and elite status. Just one of these memberships can drastically reduce your wait times at the airport. That’s always been important but never more so than during a pandemic since most people are trying to avoid crowds.
These Are the Worst Airports and Airlines for Delays

Flight delays, unfortunately, are a far too common travel phenomenon, whether due to weather, mechanical problems, or a snowball effect of delayed flights ahead of yours. As it turns out, not all airports and airlines are made equal when it comes to delays—some are way worse than others. The Family...
Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
