ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

AP News Digest 6:20 a.m.

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

KENOSHA PROTESTS-SHOOTINGS-POLITICS — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become more treacherous after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse Biden now finds himself caught between outraged Democrats, some already stewing over his inability to advance a policing overhaul and voting rights legislation, and Republicans looking to exploit the nation’s divide over issues of grievance and race. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 940 words, photos. With RITTENHOUSE-PROTESTS — Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US (sent).

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OVERWHELMED-UKRAINE — As coronavirus infections hit Ukraine a single shift for Dr. Oleksandr Molchanov now stretches to 42 hours — 24 of them in Kakhovka’s hospital, followed by another 18 hours spent visiting tents set up to care for 120 COVID-19 patients. By Mstyslav Chernov and Yuras Karmanau.. SENT: 780 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAPAN-DEATHS AT HOME — Two women whose relatives died from the coronavirus at home are questioning the Japanese government’s policy of having some infected people recuperate in their own homes. The move comes as the government says it will ensure the availability of more hospital beds for any future COVID-19 outbreaks. Japan boasts one of the world’s most affordable and accessible public health systems. But hospitals were not reorganized or equipped to accommodate all those who were seriously ill with the virus. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 1,180 words, photos. Eds: This story moved as the Monday Spotlight.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A Palestinian assailant killed one Israeli and injured four others before being fatally shot by Israeli police near the entrance to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, police say. By Ilan Ben Zion. sent: 580 words, photos.

—————————————-

TRENDING NEWS

——————————————-

CHINA-LITHUANIA — China reduces ties with Lithuania in Taiwan spat. SENT: 280 words, photo.

US RHODES SCHOLAR -- The class of U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2022 includes the most women ever selected for the scholarship in one year. SENT: 155 words.

CALIFORNIA-OIL-SHEEN — Oil sheen spotted near Southern California’s oil spill. SENT: 150 words, photo.

VENEZUELA-ORCHESTRA-RECORD ATTEMPT — Thousands of Venezuelan musicians, most of them children and adolescents, earn the title of the world’s largest orchestra. SENT: 180 words, photos.

HUGE MARIJUANA BUST-WHITE CITY — Oregon State Police seize 250 tons of illegal marijuana. SENT: 300 words.

————————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

———————————————————————-

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NETHERLANDS-RIOTS — Dutch police have arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands that followed an “orgy of violence” the previous night at a protest against coronavirus restrictions. SENT: 390 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRIA — Austrians were enjoying a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets Sunday before the government imposes a nationwide lockdown to combat a growing fourth wave of coronavirus infections. SENT: 310 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRITAIN — The British government is investigating whether built-in racial bias in some medical devices led to Black and Asian people getting sick and dying disproportionately from COVID-19. SENT: 290 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRANCE GUADELOPE-PROTESTS — French authorities are sending police special forces to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting. SENT: 330 words.

———————————-

INTERNATIONAL

———————————-

CHILE-PRESIDENTIAL-ELECTION — Chileans will vote for a new president following a polarizing campaign in which the leading candidates vowed to chart starkly different paths for the region’s most economically advanced country staggered by a recent wave of social unrest. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SUDAN — A deal was reached between Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month, military and government officials say. SENT: 430 words, photos.

BAHRAIN-MANAMA-DIALOGUE — The foreign minister of Yemen’s government in exile has warned that a rebel takeover of the crucial, energy-rich city of Marib would be a disaster on the scale of the collapse of its ancient dam that decimated an entire kingdom. SENT: 400 words, photo.

BULGARIA-PRESIDENTIAL-ELECTIONS — Bulgarians went to the polls to choose a new president in a hotly contested runoff amid a COVID-19 surge and a political crisis that has gripped the European Union’s poorest country. SENT: 400 words, photos.

VENEZUELA-ELECTIONS — Venezuela’s electoral system will be put to the test Sunday when millions of voters across the South American country are expected to decide thousands of races in highly scrutinized regional elections. SENT: 370 words, photos.

HAALAND-ALCATRAZ-ISLAND — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Saturday said progress has been made by Indigenous people during a visit to Alcatraz Island, which became a symbol of the struggles of Native People for self-determination following its takeover in the 1960s, but more remains to be done. SENT: 490 words, photos.

JAPAN-OBIT-EMI WADA — Emi Wada, the Japanese costume designer who won an Oscar for her work in Akira Kurosawa’s “Ran,” has died, Japanese media reports said Sunday. She was 84. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 330 words, photo.

INDONESIA-WORLD-SUPERBIKE — The final Superbike World Championship round on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok drew tens of thousands of fans on Sunday, the biggest crowd for any event in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as Toprak Razgatlioglu became the first-ever Turkish rider to win the title. SENT: 570 words, photos.

MIGRATION-ITALY-LIBYA — The UN’s migration agency says 75 migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea north of Libya earlier this week as they attempted to reach Italy by boat. SENT: 320 words.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli officials confirmed they successfully returned the remains of a 14-year-old Palestinian after mistakenly handing back a different corpse to the teenager’s family the previous evening. Amjad Abu Sultan was killed last month while allegedly throwing firebombs in the occupied West Bank. SENT: 430 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————

AIRPORT-GUN DISCHARGED — A passenger awaiting a search at the Atlanta airport’s main security checkpoint reached in his bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, officials say. The man fled. SENT: 720 words, photos.

——————

SPORTS

——————

WCUP-ONE-YEAR-TO-QATAR — The eight stadiums — all within a 30-mile radius of Doha — are now largely complete. The 2022 World Cup has been preserved after fending off hostility from neighbors, corruption investigations and concerns about worker abuses. Now a clock on the Corniche waterfront in the Qatari capital will be unveiled to count down one year until kickoff. By Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CHINA-TENNIS-PENG — Missing tennis star Peng Shuai reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. SENT: 770 words, photos.

———————————————

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
thedallasnews.net

Culprit in F-35 crash allegedly identified

A multibillion-dollar US-made fighter jet operated by the UK was brought down by a ?cheap plastic rain cover? and a sloppy deck crew who failed to remove it before takeoff, a British tabloid has claimed. A British F-35 jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on November 17 during an attempt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ has issued a grave warning to Japan, the United States, China, India, and South Korea: unleash millions of barrels of oil from your emergency stockpiles, and we are likely to respond. That response, although OPEC+ failed to mention specific figures, would likely be changing their plans to ramp up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Social Unrest#Ap News Digest#Kenosha#Democrats#Republicans#Rittenhouse#Japanese#Palestinians#Palestinian#Israeli
informnny.com

Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to apply for humanitarian visas. The migrant march had set out on Nov. 18 with...
IMMIGRATION
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
primenewsghana.com

North Korean man sentenced to death over Squid Game

A North Korean man is to be executed for bringing back a copy of Netflix's Squid Game into the country. The smuggler, a student, is said to have returned from China with a digital version of the hit South Korean series stored on a hidden USB flash drive. But after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump accused of showing more support to Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shootings as president

Donald Trump has faced accusations that he showed more support to Kyle Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shooting that happened during his presidency – including in Parkland, Florida, and El Paso, Texas – after pictures emerged of the duo. “Kyle Rittenhouse has already gotten more support from Trump than the families of the victims of any mass shootings,” author John Pavlovitz tweeted of Mr Rittenhouse’s meeting with Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, on Monday.“Republican politicians are falling over themselves to praise him [Mr Rittenhouse]. If you’re still voting Republican, you’re wrong.”Mr Trump told Fox News’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foodmanufacturing.com

Dead Crewmembers Stuck Aboard Cargo Ships

COVID-19 has forced everyone in the supply chain to take all sorts of precautionary measures to prevent the virus’ spread, but strict and often uneven rules across the shipping industry has led to morbid actions taken by ocean freighters. On Nov. 19, the Wall Street Journal reported on numerous instances...
INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Is Ending With a Whimper

Perhaps you’ve figured this out already: The pandemic will not have a discrete end. The coronavirus will not raise a white flag. There will be no peace treaty, no parade, no announcement from the CDC that the United States is done worrying about COVID. You will not get closure. The signs remain too mixed. The virus continues to spread, even as widening vaccine eligibility, booster shots, and improved medical treatments limit the damage the virus can do. The death rate has been declining since late September, but more than 1,000 Americans have perished each day for most of the past two weeks. A minority of Americans are still acting irresponsibly; a smattering of people would even prefer to lose their job than take a free, lifesaving vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

349K+
Followers
136K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy