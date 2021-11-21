AP News Digest 6:20 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

KENOSHA PROTESTS-SHOOTINGS-POLITICS — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become more treacherous after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse Biden now finds himself caught between outraged Democrats, some already stewing over his inability to advance a policing overhaul and voting rights legislation, and Republicans looking to exploit the nation’s divide over issues of grievance and race. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 940 words, photos. With RITTENHOUSE-PROTESTS — Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US (sent).

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OVERWHELMED-UKRAINE — As coronavirus infections hit Ukraine a single shift for Dr. Oleksandr Molchanov now stretches to 42 hours — 24 of them in Kakhovka’s hospital, followed by another 18 hours spent visiting tents set up to care for 120 COVID-19 patients. By Mstyslav Chernov and Yuras Karmanau.. SENT: 780 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAPAN-DEATHS AT HOME — Two women whose relatives died from the coronavirus at home are questioning the Japanese government’s policy of having some infected people recuperate in their own homes. The move comes as the government says it will ensure the availability of more hospital beds for any future COVID-19 outbreaks. Japan boasts one of the world’s most affordable and accessible public health systems. But hospitals were not reorganized or equipped to accommodate all those who were seriously ill with the virus. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 1,180 words, photos. Eds: This story moved as the Monday Spotlight.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A Palestinian assailant killed one Israeli and injured four others before being fatally shot by Israeli police near the entrance to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, police say. By Ilan Ben Zion. sent: 580 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

CHINA-LITHUANIA — China reduces ties with Lithuania in Taiwan spat. SENT: 280 words, photo.

US RHODES SCHOLAR -- The class of U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2022 includes the most women ever selected for the scholarship in one year. SENT: 155 words.

CALIFORNIA-OIL-SHEEN — Oil sheen spotted near Southern California’s oil spill. SENT: 150 words, photo.

VENEZUELA-ORCHESTRA-RECORD ATTEMPT — Thousands of Venezuelan musicians, most of them children and adolescents, earn the title of the world’s largest orchestra. SENT: 180 words, photos.

HUGE MARIJUANA BUST-WHITE CITY — Oregon State Police seize 250 tons of illegal marijuana. SENT: 300 words.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NETHERLANDS-RIOTS — Dutch police have arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands that followed an “orgy of violence” the previous night at a protest against coronavirus restrictions. SENT: 390 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRIA — Austrians were enjoying a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets Sunday before the government imposes a nationwide lockdown to combat a growing fourth wave of coronavirus infections. SENT: 310 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRITAIN — The British government is investigating whether built-in racial bias in some medical devices led to Black and Asian people getting sick and dying disproportionately from COVID-19. SENT: 290 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRANCE GUADELOPE-PROTESTS — French authorities are sending police special forces to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting. SENT: 330 words.

INTERNATIONAL

CHILE-PRESIDENTIAL-ELECTION — Chileans will vote for a new president following a polarizing campaign in which the leading candidates vowed to chart starkly different paths for the region’s most economically advanced country staggered by a recent wave of social unrest. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SUDAN — A deal was reached between Sudan’s military and civilian leaders to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month, military and government officials say. SENT: 430 words, photos.

BAHRAIN-MANAMA-DIALOGUE — The foreign minister of Yemen’s government in exile has warned that a rebel takeover of the crucial, energy-rich city of Marib would be a disaster on the scale of the collapse of its ancient dam that decimated an entire kingdom. SENT: 400 words, photo.

BULGARIA-PRESIDENTIAL-ELECTIONS — Bulgarians went to the polls to choose a new president in a hotly contested runoff amid a COVID-19 surge and a political crisis that has gripped the European Union’s poorest country. SENT: 400 words, photos.

VENEZUELA-ELECTIONS — Venezuela’s electoral system will be put to the test Sunday when millions of voters across the South American country are expected to decide thousands of races in highly scrutinized regional elections. SENT: 370 words, photos.

HAALAND-ALCATRAZ-ISLAND — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Saturday said progress has been made by Indigenous people during a visit to Alcatraz Island, which became a symbol of the struggles of Native People for self-determination following its takeover in the 1960s, but more remains to be done. SENT: 490 words, photos.

JAPAN-OBIT-EMI WADA — Emi Wada, the Japanese costume designer who won an Oscar for her work in Akira Kurosawa’s “Ran,” has died, Japanese media reports said Sunday. She was 84. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 330 words, photo.

INDONESIA-WORLD-SUPERBIKE — The final Superbike World Championship round on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok drew tens of thousands of fans on Sunday, the biggest crowd for any event in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as Toprak Razgatlioglu became the first-ever Turkish rider to win the title. SENT: 570 words, photos.

MIGRATION-ITALY-LIBYA — The UN’s migration agency says 75 migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea north of Libya earlier this week as they attempted to reach Italy by boat. SENT: 320 words.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli officials confirmed they successfully returned the remains of a 14-year-old Palestinian after mistakenly handing back a different corpse to the teenager’s family the previous evening. Amjad Abu Sultan was killed last month while allegedly throwing firebombs in the occupied West Bank. SENT: 430 words, photos.

NATIONAL

AIRPORT-GUN DISCHARGED — A passenger awaiting a search at the Atlanta airport’s main security checkpoint reached in his bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, officials say. The man fled. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SPORTS

WCUP-ONE-YEAR-TO-QATAR — The eight stadiums — all within a 30-mile radius of Doha — are now largely complete. The 2022 World Cup has been preserved after fending off hostility from neighbors, corruption investigations and concerns about worker abuses. Now a clock on the Corniche waterfront in the Qatari capital will be unveiled to count down one year until kickoff. By Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CHINA-TENNIS-PENG — Missing tennis star Peng Shuai reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. SENT: 770 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

