ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Next Manchester United manager: Rating the contenders for the job

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKYTg_0d3DRqKQ00

Manchester United are on their hunt for a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked following the chastening loss at Watford.

In charge since December 2018 after initially being brought in as Jose Mourinho’s temporary successor, the humiliating 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road brought down the curtain on the 1999 treble hero’s Old Trafford reign.

Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge, with United saying they will be looking for an interim boss until the end of the season, though several big names will be mentioned irrespective of that.

Here we look at potential candidates for the role.

Zinedine Zidane (unattached)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kdE2_0d3DRqKQ00

The current bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Solskjaer, the 49-year-old has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid earlier this year. The France great managed the Bernabeu giants’ reserve team before taking control of the senior side in 2016, winning a LaLiga crown and three successive Champions League titles. Zidane left in 2018 but returned 10 months later, leading the side to another league title before departing again in May.

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8NcJ_0d3DRqKQ00

The highly-rated Northern Irishman has done an impressive job at Leicester, with last season’s FA Cup triumph complementing back-to-back fifth-placed league finishes, although the Foxes are struggling in comparison this term. Rodgers certainly knows what it takes to manage big clubs, having been agonisingly close to leading Liverpool to the Premier League in 2014 before joining Celtic. He won seven domestic trophies during his two-and-a-half-season stint in Scotland.

Mauricio Pochettino (Paris Saint-Germain)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WzPeZ_0d3DRqKQ00

Long admired by the Old Trafford hierarchy, PA understands he was interested in the job at several points during Solskjaer’s reign. Pochettino was on the market after being sacked by Tottenham, who he left months after taking to the 2019 Champions League FINAL, until joining former club Paris St Germain at the start of 2021. There have been bumps in the road for the former Southampton boss in France but prising him away from Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe might be tough.

Erik Ten Hag (Ajax)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3N2H_0d3DRqKQ00

The Ajax boss is a fine coach with the lowest profile of the contenders listed here. Ten Hag managed Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II and Utrecht before heading to Amsterdam in 2017, leading the Dutch giants to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 when they agonisingly lost to Pochettino’s Spurs. The 51-year-old has won two Eredivisie titles during his time at Ajax, as well as a pair of KNVB Cups and the Johan Cruyff Shield. They are currently three points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven after back-to-back draws.

Michael Carrick (Manchester United)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T27Bw_0d3DRqKQ00

Following the departure of Solskjaer, Carrick was named interim manager until the end of the 2021/22 season. Solskjaer had started his tenure at Old Trafford in a similar role when named caretaker boss in December 2018 after Mourinho’s sacking and went on to win 10 of his first 11 games before being named full-time boss in March. Carrick will hope he can turn things around in  similar style to stake his own claim for the role on a full-time basis. He has been part of the coaching set up at United, originally under Mourinho, since retiring as a player in 2018 after a 12-year career at Old Trafford.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Steve McManaman predicts Manchester United’s next manager; explains why Zinedine Zidane won’t be right fit

The struggles at Manchester United continues as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure and desperate to deliver results. It has been a woeful start to the season by the red devils and have just picked up one point in their last four games at Old Trafford. United are currently sixth in the Premier League table nine points off first place Chelsea. Ole’s men were battered 5-0 at the Old Trafford by arch rivals Liverpool at the end of last month. However a 3-0 win against Spurs was short lived as they once again fell to a defeat and this time against their city rivals Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Manchester United fires manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United has fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after three years as manager after a fifth loss in seven Premier League games. United said a day after a 4-1 loss to Watford that “Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.” Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was on Solskjaer’s coaching staff will be in temporary charge, starting with a trip to Spain for a Champions League match at Villarreal in the group stage. United said it would look to then appoint a manager only until the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick to face media after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit

Michael Carrick is the next former player taking temporary charge of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.The first-team coach has stepped into the breach after United ended Solskjaer’s three-year reign following a run of poor results which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City before the final straw of the embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.Carrick’s first job as caretaker boss while the club’s hierarchy find an interim manager to take them through to the end of the season is to face the media on Monday ahead of a crucial Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Johan Cruyff
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Paris St Germain#Vicarage Road#Treble Hero#Real Madrid#Laliga#Northern Irishman#Foxes#The Premier League#Celtic#Pa
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United: Player ratings as Michael Carrick begins life as manager with win

Manchester United began life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a crucial 2-0 victory over Villarreal as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 10th goal of the season in the 78th minute, lobbing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli after Fred had nicked possession away from Etienne Capoue.And the visitors doubled their lead in the final minute of the 90 as substitute Marcus Rashford crossed for Jadon Sancho to fire home his first United goal.The result sends Michael Carrick’s side through to the last 16 with one game to spare.Here are the player ratings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Scotland
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
fourfourtwo.com

Has anyone ever managed both Manchester United and Liverpool?

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is among the favourites to be next Manchester United manager. And while Rodgers has tasted success in recent years, winning the FA Cup with the Foxes earlier this year and lifting two league titles at Celtic, there is one part of his CV that could be a hindrance when it comes to landing the Old Trafford gig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea legend named as serious contender for Rangers manager job

It was only a matter of time before these links started to appear, and not long after Steven Gerrard is announced as the new Aston Villa manager, his replacement talk is rife. Rangers have a three-man shortlist for the vacant position left by Gerrard, and one of them is a Chelsea legend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Laurent Blanc emerges as strong candidate for Manchester United manager’s job

Laurent Blanc is seen as a strong candidate to become Manchester United's interim manager, before the club make a permanent decision on a figure such as Ajax's Erik ten Hag in the summer.The statement confirming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure effectively confirming the plans, and that there will be patience on the next appointment. While initially reticent on the idea of an interim, United now feel it is the best route out of a complicated situation, and a few candidates are being considered. Blanc was mooted as an option when Solskjaer first arrived to stand in for Jose Mourinho in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Gary Neville weighs in on next Man United manager

Gary Neville seems to think Manchester United do not know who they are going to appoint as the next manager. Following Solskjaer’s sacking, United have said that Michael Carrick is set to take over until a manager can come in until the end of the season. Neville believes that this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

349K+
Followers
136K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy