Grimes compares fame to an ‘emotionally abusive relationship’ and says she has ‘zero interest’ in it

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4oob_0d3DRgkO00

Grimes has said that she has “zero interest in being famous anymore”.

In a tweet shared on Sunday (21 November), the singer compared being a celebrity to an emotionally abusive relationship as she admitted to struggling with the constant stream of criticism faced online.

“I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore,” she wrote. “My job requires being on social media.

“It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level.”

Last month, photos of Grimes reading The Communist Manifesto circulated on Twitter as it was announced that she was “semi-separated” from Elon Musk.

However, Grimes – who shares one-year-old son X Æ A-12 with the Tesla boss – said that she’d been “trolling” with the pictures after being “really stressed” by photographers following her.

“Paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most Onion -ish possible headline and it worked,” she tweeted.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Comments / 25

Laurean Keasling
2d ago

well if she is not liking her fame then stop giving interviews, being on TV and laying down with famous ppl (and making babies when he already has like 10). I don't even know what she does other than BEING famous.

Reply(1)
11
Neighborhood Jerk
3d ago

Grimes has fame, money, and a baby by Elon Musk, but life is just so so hard for her. 🙄

Reply(2)
16
Xepher
2d ago

Thank god I’m not never will be and don’t want to be famous. I like my anonymity. Only reference I have to bring famous and having “paparazzi” type experiences is when I walk two HUGE Great Dane dogs I take care of. They beautiful and certainly show stoppers. What HATE is the intrusive way people are. Immediately people pull out there phones and start taking pictures and videos. Ooooing and aaaahing. People stop there cars. Get off bikes. Run up a take quick selfies. It’s annoying. I walk them in residential area and go into the park where there’s less people to avoid it but getting there is annoying. I don’t know where these pictures will end up! That’s what I’m guessing it’s like to be famous. Intrusive. Thank god there’s no people screaming at you and flashes going off. That would give me ptsd. The silent phone cameras are bad enough. I hate it. Then when I’m walking alone nobody cares and I’m invisible and I LOVE IT.

Reply
3
