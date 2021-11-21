Colorado, Brown meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Brown (4-2) vs. Colorado (4-1) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Brown is set to face off against Colorado in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Colorado earned an 84-76 overtime win...
Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
Through three games, Colorado’s leading scorer likely wouldn’t have been anyone's first, or even second, guess before the season started. It’s not preseason All-Pac-12 selection Evan Battey or breakout candidate Jabari Walker. It’s sophomore point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, who spent last season playing behind one of the best players in...
Houston Baptist (1-2) vs. Denver (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist and Denver look to bounce back from losses. Houston Baptist fell 73-39 at Texas A&M in its last outing. Denver lost 69-67 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game. BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Denver's KJ Hunt has averaged...
Air Force (2-1) vs. Holy Cross (1-2) , Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and Holy Cross will meet in a postseason game in Daytona Beach. Air Force won 61-57 against Texas Southern on Wednesday, while Holy Cross is coming off of a 76-68 loss to Quinnipiac on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A.J. Walker had 27 points as Air Force led wire-to-wire and beat Holy Cross 72-53 at the Sunshine Jam on Saturday, advancing to the championship game. Joseph Octave had 12 points for Air Force (3-1). Jake Heidbreder added 11 points. Ethan Taylor had 11 points...
Northern Colorado (3-2) vs. California Baptist (4-0) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist faces Northern Colorado in an early season matchup. California Baptist won at home against San Jose State 67-66 on Thursday, while Northern Colorado fell 62-49 at Texas on Wednesday. STEPPING...
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — David Mitchell, Dan Friday and Kino Lilly Jr. scored 11 points each to lead Brown past Bradley in the consolation bracket of the Paradise Jam Saturday. Friday's free throw with four seconds left provided the final margin in the Bears' 65-62 win at the...
MARSHALLTOWN — Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown said she was exhausted after the state swim meet finals on Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA. The fatigue makes sense, seeing Brown swam six races in two days. On Friday, she qualified in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. She swam in the ‘B’ finals of both of those on Saturday as well as the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
DENVER (AP) - Jordan Johnson had a career-high 20 points as Denver beat Houston Baptist 74-61 on Sunday. Michael Henn had 13 points for Denver (3-3). Tevin Smith added 13 points and seven rebounds. KJ Hunt had 11 points. Zach Iyeyemi had 11 points for the Huskies (1-3). Brycen Long...
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) - Evan Battey scored 16 points, Jabari Walker had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Colorado beat Brown 54-52 on Monday for fourth place at the Paradise Jam. Battey, off a nice assist from Keeshawn Barthelemy, made an open shot in the lane with 1:05...
Colorado State (5-0) vs. Northeastern (3-2) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Northeastern will meet in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Northeastern earned a 59-47 win over Southern Illinois in its most recent game, while Colorado State won 95-81 against Creighton in its last outing.
After rallying from an 18 point deficit to secure a victory in overtime on Friday night, the Rutgers women’s basketball team will travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam where they will face DePaul, Vanderbilt and Arizona. The Scarlet Knights (4-1, 0-0) bounced back from their first...
ST. THOMAS, US Virgin Islands — Head coach Tad Boyle uttered the warning after his Colorado Buffaloes escaped with an overtime win in the second game of the Paradise Jam that pulse-pounding finishes could be the norm this season. It took all of 48 hours for that theory to be...
Northern Colorado (3-3) vs. San Jose State (1-3) Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado and San Jose State look to bounce back from losses. Northern Colorado fell 74-70 at California Baptist on Sunday. San Jose State lost 79-45 to Texas on Saturday.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
Southern Illinois Salukis, Missouri Valley Conference, Virgin Islands, Colorado State Rams men's basketball, Paradise Jam Tournament, Creighton Bluejays men's basketball. On Monday, November 22nd, the Creighton Bluejays will square off against old-time rival and former comrade in the Missouri Valley, the Southern Illinois Salukis. This meeting will bring back memories of hatred for both sides; the Bluejays and Salukis have played 88 games spanning over 50 years, as early as 1970. For older Creighton fans, this game will be a good consolation prize for playing in the consolation game of the Paradise Jam, with the winner placing third in the event. The Salukis should also be a decent challenge for the Bluejays, finishing fifth in the media poll in the Missouri Valley, returning second team all-MVC (Marcus Domask) and third team all-MVC (Lance Jones) team members, and is bring back 96.
The Fort Lewis College women’s basketball team earned its first win of the season, topping Northern New Mexico College 61-44 on Sunday. Head coach Taylor Harris picked up the first win of his Skyhawk career in an overall team victory that saw 11 players contribute points. “We have been waiting...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
