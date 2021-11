At the time I’m writing, the Air Force Falcons upset Tulsa as 15.5 point underdogs. Pretty impressive victory for the youthful Falcons, who struggled in the opener against South Dakota. Since 2006-07 the Falcons haven’t won over 20 games — their highest since then is 18 victories in 2012-13. In the first season of Joe Scott’s second stint, they only went 5-20. Two starters Chris Joyce and Keaton Van Soelen, moved on following the season. With the youthful squad outside of Walker and Jackson it’ll take time to see who’ll be the future of the program.

