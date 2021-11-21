Seeing red? FUD that! Here’s what you should have bought instead of Bitcoin last week

In just a few years, Black Friday has gone from being a gimmick that American retailers used to drive pre-Christmas season sales, to become a global shopping event that many people wait all year for. With the heavy financial impact that the global pandemic has had, many people are more in need of a good deal than ever. They’ll be looking to upgrade to a newer TV that can display a few more pixels, or the latest iPhone - even though it may be near impossible to tell apart from the outgoing model.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO