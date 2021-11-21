ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Axios Charlotte

By Katie Peralta
Axios
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's only been a week since the Panthers announced they're bringing back Cam Newton. the quarterback is reminding the front office that he's very good for business on Mint Street. What's happening: Since signing Cam, the team has seen an increase in ticket sales for this Sunday's game against...

Larry Brown Sports

Cam Newton taunted by Washington player after loss

Cam Newton’s first home game back with the Carolina Panthers did not go to plan, much to the delight of the Washington Football Team. Washington came away with a 27-21 road win at Carolina on Sunday, and they limited Newton in the process. The Panthers quarterback did throw for a pair of touchdowns and run for another, but was limited to 235 total yards on the day.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Will Kunkel: Offense Moved the Ball, Penalties Limited Their Effect

In Cam Newton's first start back as the QB of the Carolina Panthers, the offense produced 21 points, and looked about as adequate as they could have given, Newton has only been in the saddle for 10 days. They may have been more effective had they not committed costly penalties in a tightly contested one-possession game yesterday afternoon. Fox 46 personality Will Kunkel joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and when asked about the offense, and the penalties he replied: "Penalties bit them again, unfortunately. They are the most penalized team in the NFL, with 81 penalties this season. That's just undisciplined football, and you can't have that stuff. Penalties are usually the mark of a young inexperienced team, but there are veterans on this roster, which calls into question the job Matt Rhule, and his staff is doing to try to instill discipline into their football team. If they want to make a run at that final playoff spot in the NFC, which is still attainable, Carolina will need to crack down their self-inflicted wounds and become a smarter football team in the closing weeks.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Aaron Rodgers’ COVID Toe Is The Perfect Thanksgiving Unappetizer

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Thanksgiving week, which means two things. For one, the world is getting an awful Detroit Lions football game. And secondly, everyone is spending their limited time on this earth having arguments about food. Whether it’s power rankings for side dishes, or passionate cases stating that turkey is actually bird trash, or arguments about which pie is best, people just love fighting about food on Thanksgiving week. Even though we are free to eat whatever we’d like, and those of us with plentiful options on Thanksgiving should simply be thankful about how fortunate we are, the...
NFL
Axios

Axios Sports

Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour got off to a great start Tuesday, as Duke beat Kentucky, 79-71, in impressive fashion at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, in women's hoops ... The season tipped off with a top-five clash (No. 1 South Carolina beat No. 5 NC State), a 95-point win (Texas 131, New Orleans 36) and a 43-point explosion (Kansas State's Ayoka Lee).
NFL
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte wants the ACC headquarters

Charlotte wants to be the new home of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Driving the news: The ACC is in the midst of a “comprehensive review” to determine whether to move its headquarters from Greensboro. It’s hired an independent consultant, Newmark, to facilitate the search. Naturally, Charlotte comes up early in conversations about where the next […] The post Charlotte wants the ACC headquarters appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

What’s Happening, Charlotte

It seems our entire city has contracted Cam Fever again. Earlier today, The Charlotte Observer served up seven Cam-related stories at the top of its homepage. Yesterday, I was in a daylong webinar with journalists from around the nation when news broke that Cam Newton had re-signed with the Carolina Panthers. I mentioned it during a break in the session and was shocked by the buzz it created.
NFL
Axios Charlotte

I ran the Charlotte Marathon

I ran the Charlotte Marathon, and it hurt like hell. Running 26.2 miles on crisp, sunny November day through the streets of Charlotte sounds ambitious and fun until mile 22, when your hips hurt so much you would give anything to curl up in a ball on the side of the course and say, “I’m […] The post I ran the Charlotte Marathon appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

