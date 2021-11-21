Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister
By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military and civilian leaders reached a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month. According to the deal, signed Sunday, the military will also release government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup. The country’s top...
Sudanese protesters flocked to the Presidential Palace in Khartoum after Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated as the prime minister of the current transitional government in the country. However, reports are claiming that Hamdok was forced to make a deal with military chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan so that the former officers detained...
The US government has notified Congress that it will remove the official terror group designation from former rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a congressional source told AFP Tuesday.
The decision comes on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the peace pact between the Colombian government and FARC, which led to their being disarmed and dissolved after decades of fighting.
Without confirming the actual action planned, State Department spokesman Ned Price said they had notified Congress of "upcoming actions" related to FARC.
"The peace process and the signing of the peace accord five years ago is something that was a seminal turning point, in some ways, in the long-running Colombia conflict," Price said.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived at the front line where government forces are battling rebels from the northernmost Tigray region, state-affiliated media said Wednesday.
International alarm has mounted over the escalating year-long conflict, prompting foreign governments to tell their citizens to leave amid fears the Tigrayan rebels could march on the capital Addis Ababa.
Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, "is now leading the counter-offensive" and "has been giving leadership from the battlefield as of yesterday," Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.
Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen is handling "regular activities", the report said.
JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A Palestinian doctor on Wednesday lost his last Israeli court appeal for compensation over the killing of his three daughters and a niece in shelling by Israel during 2009 fighting in Gaza, and said he may seek justice in an international forum instead. Upholding a...
Russia sees a decided risk of “possible armed conflicts” with NATO member states in Europe, according to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security advisers. Still, senior trans-Atlantic officials think the Kremlin might be targeting a smaller dictatorship.
Interpol may on Thursday find itself with a new president, an Emirati general accused of torture, adding to concerns the global police agency risks being co-opted by repressive regimes. That follows years of generous funding for the Lyon, France-based body by the Emirati regime and accusations that Interpol's system of so-called "red notices" for wanted suspects has been abused to persecute political dissidents.
International alarm mounted on Tuesday over the escalating war in Ethiopia as Tigrayan rebels claimed to be edging closer to the capital Addis Ababa and more foreign citizens were told to leave.
US envoy Jeffrey Feltman spoke of some progress in efforts to reach a diplomatic settlement to end the brutal year-long conflict but warned it risked being jeopardised by "alarming developments" on the ground.
The United Nations said it had ordered the immediate evacuation of family members of international staff while France became the latest Western government to tell its citizens to leave Ethiopia.
The rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) claimed this week it had taken a town just 220 kilometres (135 miles) from the capital, although battlefield claims are hard to verify because of a communications blackout.
MANILA, Nov 21 (Reuters) – The Philippines’ defense chief said on Sunday a military resupply mission for the country’s troops stationed on an atoll in the South China Sea will resume this week, after it was aborted last week when it was blocked by Chinese coast guard. Defense Secretary Delfin...
In recent weeks, Russia has advanced more than 100,000 soldiers to its border with Ukraine. The Ukrainian government, fearing an attack, has called on Europe and the U.S. for help. A Kremlin spokesperson says Russia poses no threat to anyone, but its 2014 invasion of Crimea and its ongoing material support for separatist rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region (along with related denials of the same) have European and U.S. officials on alert.
Top generals from Russia and the United States spoke over the phone on Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said, amid Western fears that Moscow might be plotting to invade neighbouring Ukraine.
The ministry said in a statement that Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed "current questions of international security", without providing further details.
A statement from the Pentagon confirmed the call and said they discussed "security-related issues of concern".
"The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction," the Pentagon said.
Rising unemployment, endemic corruption and a recent economic crisis that slashed state salaries have pushed Iraqi Kurds to sell their homes, cars and other belongings to pay off smugglers with the hope of reaching the European Union from the Belarusian capital of Minsk
National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
