CO Prison Firefighters to Expand and See Raises as Wildfire Risk Increases

By Tribune Content Agency
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 20—Chainsaws tore through pine tree trunks and axes chipped through branches as the chatter of a yellow-shirted crew broke through the brisk fall air Tuesday morning near Dome Rock State Wildlife Area central Teller County. The group of perhaps two dozen men said they might soon stop protecting...

