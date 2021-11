The rand continued to weaken on Tuesday as the US dollar continued to firm on bets that US interest rates would rise sooner if Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell was appointed for a second term. At 19h45 the rand weakened by 0.70% against the dollar trading at R15.80. “Higher rates in developed countries tend to drain capital away from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa,” Reuters noted. Another emerging market currency, the “ Turkish lira lost 15% of its value, crashing to another record low as investors panicked after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent rate cuts and showed little concern for rising inflation,” Reuters added.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO