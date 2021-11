PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in serious condition after a crash near near the I-10 and 40th Street Friday morning. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. Traffic cameras in the area show that all but one right lane is blocked. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the man is in serious condition after they were hit by a FedEx truck. DPS says he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other information has been released.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO