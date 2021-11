The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming Russell Wilson back with open arms after going 1-3 without the talented passer. At 3-5, the Hawks need a win now more than ever if they even want a chance of reaching the postseason. Despite a rough performance last week, the Green Bay Packers are still one of the most talented teams in the NFL. They’re sitting at 7-2 right now and want to put last week’s 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs behind them. So much of this game hinges on whether or not QB Aaron ends up starting, and Packers fans have to be hopeful the franchise QB will make an appearance. With the Seahawks squaring off against the Packers in Lambeau this Sunday, here are some player props I’m liking.

