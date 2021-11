Headline results of noteworthy competitions around the world/updated/:. ● Alpine Skiing ● Two FIS Alpine World Cup slaloms for women were held in the north Finnish town of Levi on Saturday and Sunday, with the race offering a reindeer as a “prize” for the winner. Actually, the winner gets to name a reindeer, but it’s a pretty good promotional gimmick nonetheless.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO