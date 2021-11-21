Hamas gunman kills 1 before Israeli police shoot him dead

Lebanon’s president arrived in Qatar Monday for the opening ceremony of an Arab soccer tournament - and for talks on a diplomatic crisis between Beirut and oil-rich Gulf nations.President Michel Aoun’s face-to-face meetings with the emir of Qatar and other officials come as Lebanon sinks deeper into its economic crisis, the worst in its modern history. The country’s financial meltdown, coupled with multiple other crises, has plunged more than three quarters of the nation’s population of six million, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.Aoun is expected to discuss the tense relations between Lebanon and gulf nations led by Saudi...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 19 HOURS AGO