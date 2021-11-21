ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hamas gunman kills 1 before Israeli police shoot him dead

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 8 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Hamas militant on Sunday opened fire in Jerusalem's Old City, killing one Israeli and...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Derrick

Israel announces Hamas arrests, day after deadly shooting

Israel’s internal security agency said Monday that it had arrested more than 50 members of a Hamas cell in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem in recent weeks that were involved in planning attacks on Israelis. The announcement came a day after a Hamas gunman killed an Israeli man...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Palestinian gunman kills Israeli, wounds three in Jerusalem

A gunman has opened fire in Jerusalem's Old City, killing one person and wounding at least three others. The gunman, who officials identified as a member of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, was shot dead by Israeli security forces. An Israeli civilian shot by the gunman died in hospital. Another...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Israelis Protest Hamas Terror Killing of Jew in Jerusalem

Israelis gathered Sunday evening at the Western Wall to memorialize 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay, the Western Wall tour guide and former IDF paratrooper who made aliyah from South Africa, and who was murdered in cold blood near the Chain Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem earlier in the day by a Hamas terrorist.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Libya, UN warn intimidation stopping Kadhafi son's appeal

Libya's government and the UN expressed concern Monday over an intimidation campaign that has shut the court where the son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi is appealing his rejected presidential bid. Last Wednesday, Libya's electoral commission announced the rejection of the candidacy of his son Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eturbonews.com

Four people killed, 19 injured in savage Istanbul storm

Istanbul has been battling severe weather since the early hours of Monday, with social media filled with terrifying videos of wind-shorn roofs, wrecked buildings, fallen trees, overturned cars, and flying debris. According to Istanbul governor’s office statement, a severe storm struck the Turkish city on Monday, killing four people and...
WEATHER
AFP

German court to rule in Yazidi 'genocide' case

A Frankfurt court will decide Tuesday whether an Iraqi man who joined the Islamic State group is guilty of genocide against the Yazidi minority, in what could be the first verdict worldwide to use the label. Taha Al-Jumailly, 29, who allegedly joined IS in 2013, faces life in prison if found guilty of genocide as well as crimes against humanity, war crimes and human trafficking.
EUROPE
The Independent

Lebanon’s president in Qatar for talks over Gulf crisis

Lebanon’s president arrived in Qatar Monday for the opening ceremony of an Arab soccer tournament - and for talks on a diplomatic crisis between Beirut and oil-rich Gulf nations.President Michel Aoun’s face-to-face meetings with the emir of Qatar and other officials come as Lebanon sinks deeper into its economic crisis, the worst in its modern history. The country’s financial meltdown, coupled with multiple other crises, has plunged more than three quarters of the nation’s population of six million, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.Aoun is expected to discuss the tense relations between Lebanon and gulf nations led by Saudi...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Pakistan to host Islamic meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC "must step in to help our Afghan brethren".
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

(Reuters) – Britain and Israel will “work night and day” in preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power, the foreign ministers of the two countries wrote in a joint article. “The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran’s ambitions,”...
U.K.
The Guardian

Britain and Israel to sign trade and defence deal

Britain and Israel will sign a 10-year trade and defence pact in London on Monday, promising cooperation on issues such as cybersecurity and a joint commitment to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The agreement was announced by Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, and her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, despite...
ECONOMY

