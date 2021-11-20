ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

One professional license set to lapse in zip code 60035 during week ending November 14

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne professional license is set to lapse in zip code 60035 during the week ending November 14, according to the Illinois Department of Financial...

lakecountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County Gazette

Two professional licenses issued in Lincolnshire during October 2021

Two professional licenses issued in Lincolnshire during October 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses issued during October. License HolderLicense TypeLapse DateIssued Date. Claire ZieglerCertified Public...
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
Lake County Gazette

April 2020: Top 100 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in ZIP Code 60073

Here are the top 100 largest PPP loans provided in April 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60073, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
ROUND LAKE, IL
Lake County Gazette

Ranking of top 100 USBA PPP loans in May 2020 in ZIP Code 60030

Here are the top 100 largest PPP loans provided in May 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60030, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Lake County Gazette

These are top 100 largest paid-in-full PPP loans in 2020 in Long Grove

Here are the top 100 largest paid-in-full PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2020 in Long Grove, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
LONG GROVE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Lake County Gazette

PPP loans: Top 10 largest loans in February in Winthrop Harbor

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided to Winthrop Harbor small businesses in February, according to the US Small Business Administration. The new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors, and/or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
WINTHROP HARBOR, IL
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Code#Week Ending#Idfpr#Civic Economics
leedaily.com

Child Tax Credit Update: Surprise Stimulus Payment Coming After Thanksgiving

!!This Thanksgiving, the US Government is releasing another round of stimulus payments. A surprise for the recipients, since the federal government was no longer thought to be giving out economic relief packages such as the stimulus checks. Many cash-strapped Americans sighed with relief when the Child and Dependent care tax...
INCOME TAX
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
Whittier Daily News

What caused great shortage of labor?: Letters

I submit that among service workers the government’s putting people on the dole, killing the soul and telling them the world owes you a living has suffocated any ambition. The article in today’s paper about the service workers going on strike I submit is Exhibit A of unrealistic expectations. Those jobs never were careers or trades with which one could make a decent living. They were kids’ jobs. Ultimately those who refuse to learn a trade or get a career will be replaced by computers and robots, which don’t go on strike, can be depreciated I presume and don’t whine. Look at banks. One has to have a search warrant to find a teller or loan officer. The government will pay a permanent welfare stipend to them and insist on housing for them from the private sector with increased taxes.
BUSINESS
Lake County Gazette

2020: one patent granted in Tower Lakes

There was one patent granted in Tower Lakes in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is one less than the year before. The patent was for a hair cutting practice apparatus. The earliest patent filed which was granted in February belonged to Ben Koerten who...
TOWER LAKES, IL
Milford LIVE News

Milford dealing with over $1 million in past due accounts

by Terry Rogers     A bill printing issue led the City of Milford’s past due accounts to rise above $1 million The City of Milford currently has almost $1.1 million in past due accounts. The past due property tax balance is $475,000 while the past due utility balance is $623,000. “October was a chaotic month for the customer service ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Lake County Gazette

Deerfield High School reports 2% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Deerfield High School rose to two percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Lake County Gazette analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent of...
DEERFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy