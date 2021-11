Virginia Gay Hospital recognized the men and women that have kept the doors open with the first-ever Legacy Honors presented on Wednesday at the Vinton Country Club. “Many people have made significant efforts to Virginia Gay over the last 98 years, whether it be volunteering at the hospital and providing their services,” Robin Martin, Virginia Gay Foundation Director said. “We hope this event is an ongoing opportunity to tell their stories and bring awareness of these individuals’ impact.”

VINTON, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO