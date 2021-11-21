Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Justin Neely made a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left and Albany beat Eastern Illinois 64-62 on Wednesday in the Eastern Kentucky Invitational. Matt Cerruti posted 14 points for Albany (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Trey Hutcheson added 12 points and De'Vondre Perry had 10. Jamel Horton had six rebounds and six assists. Neely finished with eight points.

