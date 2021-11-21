Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ali Ali matched his career high with 20 points and Akron beat Evansville 69-60 in a Gulf Coast Showcase matchup on Wednesday. Xavier Castaneda had 11 points for Akron (3-3) and Greg Tribble scored 10 for the Zips. Enrique Freeman registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Justin Neely made a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left and Albany beat Eastern Illinois 64-62 on Wednesday in the Eastern Kentucky Invitational. Matt Cerruti posted 14 points for Albany (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Trey Hutcheson added 12 points and De'Vondre Perry had 10. Jamel Horton had six rebounds and six assists. Neely finished with eight points.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had 22 points as New Orleans easily beat Central Arkansas 90-63 on Wednesday. Troy Green had 16 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (2-3). Daniel Sackey added 13 points. Tyson Jackson had 11 points. Collin Cooper had 13 points for the Bears...
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Monty Scott scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds and Eastern Michigan beat Western Illinois 72-68 on Wednesday. Noah Farrakhan had 14 points for Eastern Michigan (2-3). Bryce McBride added 12 points and Nathan Scott had seven rebounds to help the Eagles snap a two-game skid.
Comments / 0