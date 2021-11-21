ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vivendi says is long-term investor in Telecom Italia amid KKR takeover talk

By Reuters
Shore News Network
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROME (Reuters) – French media group Vivendi said on Sunday it was a long-standing top investor in Telecom Italia (TIM) and wants to ensure...

Reuters

KKR has wiggle room to sweeten Telecom Italia bid

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR’s jumbo bid for Telecom Italia may get chunkier. The private equity group could have to raise its 33 billion euro offer for the Italian telecom operator to win over investors Vivendi and state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The deal already looks set to be the largest buyout in European history. But the U.S. group can probably pay more without overloading its target with too much debt.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Telecom Italia tops Europe's STOXX 600 amid spiking COVID-19 cases

Nov 24 (Reuters) - European shares ended a four-day losing streak on Wednesday with shares of Telecom Italia leading gains, but fears around Europe's worsening COVID-19 situation and the prospect of severe restrictions restrained the market. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) climbed 0.1% after recording its worst session in...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

TIM's top investor Vivendi digs in after KKR's approach

MILAN (Nov 23): Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi has said it intends to stay in the group for the long haul, signalling to KKR it may hamper the US fund's takeover plans for the Italian phone company. Vivendi has criticised KKR's €10.8 billion (US$12 billion) non-binding proposal for TIM,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Telecom Italia#Investor#Reuters#French#Italian
ambcrypto.com

Polygon: new investors take the wheel, while long term investors are…

Polygon made a significant impact within the crypto space this year both in the spot market as well as the DeFi market. Even so, the network has been witnessing a lot of its Long-term Holders turning impatient over the month and they cannot really be blamed given MATIC’s price action. So could this be just the opportunity for STHs to gain footing in the Polygon space?
STOCKS
Reuters

European shares rise on telecom M&A; Telecom Italia soars over 20%

(Reuters) -European shares rose on Monday as Telecom Italia led a rally in the sector following a $12-billion bid from U.S. fund KKR to take Italy’s largest phone group private. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, reversing some of Friday’s declines inflicted by a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted...
MARKETS
wincountry.com

Shares in Telecom Italia indicated up 30% after KKR’s approach

MILAN (Reuters) – Shares in Telecom Italia were indicated up 30% on Monday, after U.S. fund KKR presented a non-binding proposal to buy Italy’s former phone monopolist valuing it at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion). The size of the move prevented shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) to start trading. Telecom...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Europe Stocks Close Mixed as Fed Chair Powell Gets Second Term; Telecom Italia Up 30%

LONDON — European stocks pared losses Monday to close mixed, as investors reacted to news that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has secured a second term and monitored the latest coronavirus wave. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed flat, with telecoms stocks climbing 1.8% to lead the gains while...
STOCKS
Washington Post

KKR Thinks It Can Fix Telecom Italia’s Dysfunction

A jumbo deal that marries raw U.S. capitalism with European national infrastructure is hard to see happening in France, Germany or Spain — and would have been unthinkable in Italy a few years ago. But an increasing sense of urgency surrounds Telecom Italia SpA. It’s a sign of how desperate...
BUSINESS
NBC New York

KKR Buyout Offer Sends Telecom Italia Shares Surging 30%

The non-binding proposal values the former phone monopoly at 0.505 euros per share in cash. This indicates a 45.7% premium on Friday's closing share price, and rises to more than 33 billion euros including debt. Telecom Italia shares jumped more than 30% on Monday after U.S. private equity giant KKR...
BUSINESS
Reuters

KKR bid is next act in Telecom Italia soap opera

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR (KKR.N) is offering weary investors an exit from the Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) soap opera. The U.S. buyout group wants to take the phone operator private for 10.8 billion euros, ending years of wrangling between investors, board members and politicians. Though its opening bid is opportunistically below Telecom Italia’s pre-pandemic value, the 47% premium to last Friday’s closing price should appeal to all but top investor Vivendi (VIV.PA). The board should at least take KKR’s call.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ericsson to buy U.S. cloud company Vonage in $6.2 billion cash deal

Ericsson has agreed to buy U.S.-based global cloud-communications provider Vonage for $21 a share, with an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, the companies announced on Monday. The deal has been unanimously approved by Vonage's board of directors, and will build on Ericsson's aims to expand globally in wireless enterprise, "offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030," the Swedish telecoms-equipment maker said. The cloud-based Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has over 120,000 customers and more than one million registered developers globally. Ericsson said the transaction would be earnings and free cashflow accretive before mergers & acquisitions from 2024 onwards. Vonage closed Friday at $16.37 per share. Ericsson shares fell 3.4% in Europe.
BUSINESS
The Independent

LV= defends decision to back takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital

Bosses of insurance mutual LV= have defended their backing of a takeover by US private equity firm Bain Capital, arguing that the deal would be the best outcome for members.Board members said on Monday that it would not be fair to ask LV=’s members to make the “significant” investment needed to be made to secure the 178-year-old group’s future.The insurance and pensions provider, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, has accepted an approach from Bain. However its 271,000 members must vote in favour of the deal in 10 December before it can go ahead.David Barral, senior Independent director of LV=, said...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Carlyle says takeover talks with Metro Bank ended

(Reuters) – U.S. private equity firm Carlyle and Metro Bank have agreed to end talks about a possible takeover offer for the British lender, the Nasdaq-listed group said on Thursday. “The board continues to strongly believe in the standalone strategy and future prospects of Metro Bank,” the lender said in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

LV= boss defends decision over Bain deal

Bosses at mutual insurance group LV= have continued to defend their decision to accept a bid for the business from a private equity firm.The company has faced heavy criticism for proposing members accept an offer from Bain Capital.But LV=, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, said it was the only option to keep the business running as it attempted to show its workings.We all came to the firm conclusion it would not be fair for us to ask our With-profit members to finance a future that requires significant investment, which many would not benefit fromDavid Barral, LV=Senior independent director David Barral...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

