The latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report shows the state’s corn and soybean harvest nearing completion. “The first snowflakes of the season flew late last week, and soybean harvest is now 97 percent complete,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “With less than 10 percent of corn left in the fields, the weather outlooks indicate cooler than average temperatures and below-normal precipitation chances.” According to the report for the week ending Nov. 14, there were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Ninety-one percent of Iowa’s corn for grain has been harvested, four days ahead of the five-year average with moisture content at 17 percent. Soil moisture levels also continued to improve over the past week with topsoil now rated 11 percent short to very short and subsoil at 31 percent. The full Crop Progress and Condition Report can be found at nass.usda.gov.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO