It’s hard to believe it’s already been four years since we lost Tom Petty. The legendary musician hasn’t been forgotten, partly because his existing music is timeless. And partly because of the release of so much of Petty’s new and rereleased music posthumously. The women who manage his estate are his late wife, Dana York, and two daughters, Annakim and Adria. And these women that were closest to him want to make sure the world remembers this man and his legacy.

