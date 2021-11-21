ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight's Forecast: Dropping temperatures and strong winds

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Cold air and strong winds are sweeping into West Michigan tonight. Some wind gusts have exceeded 50 mph along the lakeshore. While most of West Michigan will remain dry tonight and tomorrow, a few lake effect snow flurries are possible. Any accumulation will be minor and a light dusting. Winds will be gusty on Monday, allowing for the feels-like temperature to be in the teens and lower 20s. Sunshine and slightly warmer conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday. If you are traveling for the holiday, rain chances are in our forecast for late Wednesday night. A few rain showers are possible Thanksgiving Day, with lake effect snow showers possible by Thanksgiving Night. Some minor snowfall will be possible by the evening hours. Check for updates closer to the holiday. Daytime high temperatures stay in the 30s and 40s this week.

TONIGHT : Partly cloudy with isolated lake effect snowflakes. Lows in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with the chance for limited lake effect snow flurries. Light accumulations possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Strong northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill temperatures or "feels like" temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening. Highs in the lower 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers to start. Lake effect snow showers are possible in the evening. Temperatures dropping through out the day, with highs reaching the lower 40s earlier in day.

FRIDAY: A lingering snow shower possible; otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

