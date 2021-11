As humans, we're always looking for answers to mysteries of the great unknown. We crave knowledge, it's just what we do. What lies in the deepest and darkest spots at the bottom of the ocean? Are there other lifeforms waiting to be found in the distant galaxies? As the Baha Men once asked, "who let the dogs out?" Some questions might just be pondered until the end of time, for example, what's up with that property at the corner of Russell and S. 3rd St. in Missoula that seems to be perpetually for sale?

MISSOULA, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO