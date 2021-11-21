ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now You Can Finally Buy a Car With the Shiba Inu (SHIB) Token, but With This Increased Popularity Comes an Onslaught of Scams

By Rohail Saleem
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShiba Inu (SHIB), a decentralized cryptocurrency inspired by Dogecoin, is certainly scaling the popularity escalator, winning increased recognition in the process. While it remains to be seen how long-lived or ephemeral this phenomenon will be, scammers are already beginning to circle the Shiba Inu community, thereby threatening the project’s long-term...

Benzinga

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Shiba Inu Or Bitcoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 Right Now,...
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

Despite its popularity, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility. More institutions are diversifying into cryptocurrency. Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. That leaves a big hole in the long-term investment thesis, especially when other cryptocurrencies have seen mainstream adoption.
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu: Nasdaq-Listed Online Retailer Teases Adding Support for $SHIB

Newegg Commerce, a major online retailer, may soon accept payments in the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB), at least according to its supporters who noted the company’s official Twitter profile is in talks with SHIB’s developers. As first reported by Benzinga, Newegg’s official Twitter account tagged Shiba Inu’s official account...
Street.Com

Shiba Inu Posted Greatest Increase in Value, Popularity in 2021

Shiba Inu, the meme cryptocurrency that soared to a record high last month, saw the greatest increase in both value and popularity in 2021, a research firm said Monday. Analysts at BrokerChooser said the Shiba Inu coin had by far the greatest increase when it came to price, despite the fact that the actual price of an individual coin is quite low.
deseret.com

Shiba Inu team warns about new a Shib coin scam

The team behind the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency coin has issued a warning about a new scam targeting Shib coin investors. The official Twitter account for Shib coin warned of a new coin, sharing a video that explains what to expect with the potential scam. Shiba Inu coin tweeted: “We’ve been...
cryptoglobe.com

Movie Chain AMC Theaters to Add Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as a Payment Method

Leading U.S. movie theater chain AMC is reportedly working on adding the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) to its list of accepted cryptocurrencies, after the firm’s CEO published a poll on Twitter that saw the SHIBAarmy rally in favor of it. As CryptoGlobe reported, AMC added bitcoin payments for...
The Motley Fool

3 Disruptive Stocks to Buy Before Shiba Inu

Affirm's market opportunity is set to grow by 7,000%, thanks to deals with e-commerce giants Amazon and Shopify. Digital advertising is facing a shake-up from Apple and Google, but The Trade Desk is developing a brand-new solution. DigitalOcean has a $116 billion market opportunity, so its growth could far exceed...
Augusta Free Press

How $100 investments in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rocketed: Can HUH Token repeat history?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Two of the biggest meme cryptocurrencies out there right now are Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Both of these cryptocurrencies have seen exponential increases in their valuations this year. This article will explore what a $100 investment in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in January 2021 would equate to now – November 2021. Why does this matter? Well, new cryptocurrencies emerge all the time, one of which is HUH Token, which is hoping that it can one day achieve the same successes as cryptocurrency giants Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.
cryptoslate.com

Cinema chain AMC to accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments

A rising star among memecoins is set to receive much-needed legitimacy as it will be accepted as a payment method in one of the leading movie theatre chains in the United States. According to Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC Entertainment, the company will be able to accept SHIB payments...
cryptoglobe.com

Samsung-Backed Crypto Wallet Lists Shiba Inu ($SHIB) on Its Platform

Samsung-backed cryptocurrency wallet service ZenGo has announced it added the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) to its platform. The move allows ZenGo users to buy, send, receive and trade SHIB. ZenGo is a keyless, non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to control their cryptoassets with the help of 3D facial...
cyberscoop.com

'Shiba Inu' token scams surge with the virtual currency's popularity

Oki, a Japanese Shiba Inu dog, poses for a photograph on the second day of Crufts Dog Show at the NEC Arena on March 10, 2017. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) When the Shiba Inu token, a meme-based virtual currency, hit its highest all-time value in October, it didn’t take long for scammers to seize on the trend for their own benefit.
YOUTUBE
cryptoglobe.com

Robinhood CEO Praises Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Community, Does Not Comment Listing

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of commission-free trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) has praised the community behind the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) for expressing what it wants, but did not detail whether it will be listed on the platform. During an interview for the Crypto Goes Mainstream event Christine...
BUSINESS
insidebitcoins.com

Shiba Inu Price Bounces 14% to $0.0000485 – How to Buy SHIB

The Shiba Inu buyers are back. Meme coin sensation SHIB has bounced, along with a host of other top altcoins as the crypto market looks to stabilise after bitcoin fell to as low as $55,919. The coin named after the breed of dog that inspired the launch of Dogecoin, has...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Gemini Lists Shiba Inu (SHIB) After Other Major Exchanges Offer Support

Gemini has pleasantly surprised the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community by announcing the listing of the token on its platform, among a slew of other tokens. Gemini announced on Nov. 12, 2021, that it was adding support for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Audius (AUDIO), Mask Network (MASK), Wrapped Centrifuge (wCFG), Quant (QNT), Radicle (RAD), Burn (ASH), SuperRare (RARE), Fetch AI (FET), and Numeraire (NMR) deposits and custody.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Newegg might accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) for payments

Electronics retailer Newegg may be considering adding Shiba Inu for payments on its marketplace. The company made a tweet, asking the SHIB team to message them to clarify some of their questions. SHIB/USD is now supported on both Gemini and Binance.US. A new tweet from Newegg on Saturday suggests that...
BUSINESS

