Basketball

Valpo, CCU meet in Bahamas

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

Coastal Carolina (1-1) vs. Valparaiso (0-3) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina and Valparaiso will take the floor in a postseason game in Nassau. Valparaiso lost...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valpo#Ccu#Stanford#Unc Wilmington#Coastal Carolina#Division#Ap
