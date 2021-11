North Dakota State (2-0) vs. UNLV (2-0) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and UNLV both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of victories in their last game. UNLV earned a 55-52 win at home against Cal on Saturday, while North Dakota State won 60-57 at Cal Poly on Friday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO