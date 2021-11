Romeo Power was up 18.06% at $5.23 at the close. Shares are pushing higher and couldn't break resistance in what technical traders call a sideways channel. The $40 area has held as support for the past few months, while the $5.75 level has been an area of resistance, and was also the beginning of a gap down the stock made in August 2021. These key levels may continue to hold until one is broken in the future.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO